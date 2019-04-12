‘Teen Mom 2’ Feud: David Eason And Jeremy Calvert Go At It On Instagram

David prompted the feud with his former co-star.

David Eason and Jeremy Calvert got into a messy dispute on Instagram earlier this week.

According to an April 11 report from Starcasm, the Teen Mom 2 feud was prompted by Jenelle Evans’ husband, who took aim at Calvert, the ex-husband of Leah Messer, after seeing a photo of Calvert on Instagram in which he supposedly looked “like a b***h.”

Although Calvert said in his caption that his look was approved by his ex-wife and his five-year-old daughter, Adalynn, the look wasn’t approved by Eason, who said, “Well ya look like a b*tch so there ya go.”

After seeing what his former co-star wrote, Calvert offered a lengthy statement to Eason.

“Dear dumb f**k, I wish people told parents back in the day not to do drugs while pregnant, maybe then kids wouldnt have turned out so f**king stupid like you,” he wrote.

Calvert then suggested Eason’s parents must have been related to have created someone as stupid as Eason. He even threatened to travel to North Carolina and meet with Eason and show him exactly how much of a “b***h” he is and pointed out that Eason doesn’t even have a job.

This isn’t the first time Eason and Calvert have gone head to head on social media. As some may recall, Calvert took aim at Eason and the allegations against him, which suggested he’s been violent with Evans’ small children, and encouraged Nathan Griffith, the father of Evans’ second child to get custody of the boy.

As fans have seen in recent years, Eason has frequently been involved in feuds with the Teen Mom 2 cast and months ago, Kailyn Lowry, who is close with Calvert and Messer, spoke to Hollywood Life about the ongoing drama between Eason, Evans, and their co-stars.

“I want to say Jenelle has been the worst since we started the podcast. Every week, it’s like a new slam and I don’t even know her or David Eason, but I blocked them on social media,” Lowry explained to the outlet. “I think because things happen in real time, and then we recap it on the podcast, and so [Jenelle and David] constantly think that we’re always talking about them and then it seems like the feud never ends.”

Eason used to appear alongside Evans on Teen Mom 2 but in February of last year, MTV fired him for a homophobic rant he shared on Twitter.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.