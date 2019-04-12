‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Episode 11 Spoilers: Which Female Goes Home?

Who will be the first woman booted off 'The Challenge' after the teams break up?

The Challenge: War of the Worlds will be coming to a close shortly with only five episodes left in the season. Last Wednesday saw the teams dissolve, meaning every player was on their own as solo challenges began. The first solo tribunal consisted of Paulie Calafiore, Theo Campbell, and Turbo Turabi, with Kyle Christie ultimately being put onto the Killing Floor. Kyle called out Stephen Bear and send the new Challenge bad boy packing, much to the devastation of Georgia Harrison.

After the teams dissolved, host TJ Lavin announced that the first elimination would be males only, meaning next episode will send a female packing. This has been confirmed by The Challenge’s Fandom page, which 99 percent of the time reports correct spoilers and hasn’t made a mistake so far this season. The page is reporting that Nany Gonzalez will be sent home in Episode 11, by the hands of Da’Vonne Rogers.

Da’Vonne’s win over Nany will mark the third time the Big Brother alum has gone into the Killing Floor this season and came out on top. Da’Vonne and her former partner Bear took out Leroy Garrett and Shaleen Sutherland in Episode 6, as well as Jenna Compono and Gus Smyrnios in Episode 8. Da’Vonne’s record in the Killing Floor makes her the winningest Challenger in eliminations all season long.

For now, there are no details on what kind of challenge the elimination was, whether it be physical, mental, or a combination of the two. Many of the Killing Floor eliminations this season have been a combination of physical and mental strength. Wednesday night’s elimination between Kyle and Bear was a mixture of both as the men had to answer multiple choice trivia questions by grabbing a ball with the correct answer on it, and fighting to get said ball into their own basket on opposite ends of a ring.

After Nany’s elimination next week, there will be one more man and one more woman sent home in the Killing Floor. After the Killing Floor eliminations are complete, 10 Challengers will remain, with a new twist being thrown in just before the final. The Challenge Vevmo spoiler page is reporting that a purge will be held before the final challenge where another man and women will be sent home without any sort of elimination competition. Purges generally knock out a predetermined amount of cast members based on who finishes last in the day’s challenge. Stay tuned with the Inquisitr for more upcoming spoilers.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.