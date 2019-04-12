Lori Loughlin Reportedly Believed ‘Any Mom Would Have Done The Same’ Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin reportedly rejected a plea deal in the college admissions scandal because she believed any parent would have done the same to make sure their children could get the best education, the Daily Mail reports.

A source close to the actress claimed that she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who are both facing up to 40 years in jail after allegedly paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California, turned down a plea deal that would have reduced their sentences drastically.

The couple reportedly believed that prosecutors were just “bluffing” when they threatened them with so much time behind bars, but one insider claims that the Full House star still believes that she never did anything illegal because she was only trying to better her daughters’ futures.

“It’s just taking some time for it to sink in that what she was allegedly doing could be considered illegal,” the insider told People magazine.

‘To her, it wasn’t egregious behavior. Was it entitled and perhaps selfish? Perhaps. But she didn’t see it as being a legal violation,” they added.

The source also claimed that Loughlin never wanted to take a plea deal because she felt like any mother would have done the same if they “had the means to do so.”

“So this wasn’t her being obstinate; this was her truly not understanding the seriousness of the allegations,” People‘s insider added.

Lori Loughlin thought the DA was bluffing, was very wrong, and now may face much more jail timehttps://t.co/9S1byjKcpf pic.twitter.com/fvcmIUw7om — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 11, 2019

Loughlin has reportedly been in denial about the whole thing, but has now started to realize the seriousness of the situation, and that she may be up for some jail time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Hollywood star was allegedly “fixated” on getting her two daughters, Isabella and Olivia Jade, into USC because she felt like it would improve their “status.” Another source added that Loughlin is used to having things go her way, which is how she allegedly got involved in the college admissions cheating scandal to start with.

The behavior of the parents involved in the college admissions scandal was absolutely vile. But airbrushing an actress out of a television show because she participated in the bribery scheme is completely ridiculous.https://t.co/0i7er1cvwz — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) April 11, 2019

On Thursday, it was revealed that the Hallmark Channel had decided to edit her out of her show When Calls The Heart. While the show’s creators first decided to go on hiatus when the scandal first broke out, it has now officially cut ties with her, in addition to “creatively retooling” the final episodes, per the Daily Mail. Around 50 people were indicted by the U.S. Attorney in connection to a nationwide college bribery scheme that also involved Desperate Housewives‘ star Felicity Huffman.