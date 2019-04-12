Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife, Beth Chapman, Snuggles Up With Her Dog Following Hospitalization

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, had quite the scare earlier this week when she was hospitalized following breathing complications. As fans of the reality starlet know, Chapman has been battling cancer, which was revealed to have returned following emergency surgery to remove a blockage, and the disease has since spread to her lungs.

Since returning home from the hospital, Chapman has been sharing updates to social media and has shown that despite her health scare, nothing is going to stop her. The Dog’s Most Wanted star took to Twitter to share a photo of herself and her beloved pooch, Lola, and the duo looked happy and comfortable while snuggling up for the snap.

Chapman’s latest health woe comes after she had difficulty breathing. A rep for the Chapman family told E! News that she underwent a procedure to help her gain control of her breathing again and to eliminate the fluid buildup in her lungs, and that she would be taking it easy following the scary ordeal.

“Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and Dog are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

Since finding out that her cancer had returned, Chapman has been undergoing chemotherapy and exploring other options to aid her in overcoming the grim diagnosis. Despite the setback with her health, Chapman is still filming the latest reality series staring herself and her husband, Dog’s Most Wanted, and she continues to do what she loves — taking down bad guys.

“Beth is determined cancer won’t slow her down. In fact, I am so amazed by Beth’s strength and positive attitude. She has told me repeatedly that if these are her last days on earth she wants to spend every moment with me on the hunt, living life to the fullest and enjoying the time we have left together,” Dog revealed, as E! further shared.

Dog also added that his wife’s journey to healing has been an emotional one for him and that he finds himself crying at the very thought of losing his “bodyguard.” The duo — who have been married since 2006 — has enjoyed a life together that includes chasing bounty skippers, filming the latest in their slew of reality series, and spending time with their ever-growing family.

Following her most recent trip to the hospital, Chapman joined her adorable niece for a nice family dinner at Haleiwa Joe’s in Hawaii and shared the sweet snap of them snuggling up to Instagram. Chapman said that she isn’t able to see her own grandchildren as often as she would like, but spending time with extended family helps to fill the void in her heart.