Could An Ariana Grande & ‘NSYNC Coachella Collaboration Be In The Works?

Fans of ‘NSYNC are wondering if all the photos and throwback videos Ariana Grande just posted on her official Twitter account means that there will be a possible collaboration for the singer and the boy band during her set at the upcoming Coachella Festival.

The singer posted several photos and videos of the wildly popular 1990s boy band, noting that her mother, Joan Grande, had taken her to see the group in Florida in a throwback clip from July 1999. She then posted a video of herself doing all the intricate choreography from one of the band’s many smashes, “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” on Twitter.

Although Grande did not suggest that she would be performing with the band that included Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick, many fans think that her tweets are confirming a collaboration of some sort. Adding to the mystery was a tweet posted by Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, who noted that fans should expect something amazing for her performance, which is set for Sunday, April 14, at the festival, which is held in Indio, California.

Grande’s love for the band is well-known. The pop star recently sampled ‘NSYNC’s song from the album No Strings Attached, “It Makes Me Ill,” on her single, “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”

Coachella you have no idea what’s coming!!!! — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) April 11, 2019

the best medicine ???? 90s baby ???????? pic.twitter.com/lQuTf2Udoo — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 11, 2019

‘NSYNC was one of the greatest boy bands in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The band was nominated for eight Grammy awards during their seven-year run from 1995-2002 and ranked No. 4 as one of the biggest boy bands from 1987 to 2012 by Billboard, surpassed only by New Kids On The Block, the Backstreet Boys, and Boyz II Men.

@Retro_Grande she was 2-1/2 sitting in her car seat, singing to 'NSYNC and she was nailing all of JC's high notes… I was in shock..xox~JG — Joan Grande (@joangrande) March 1, 2013

Joan Grande also joined in on the fun, tweeting that she realized her daughter had talent at the impossibly young age of 2 when she could hit all the high notes in the boy band’s tunes.

‘NSYNC participated in a one-night reunion for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards when Timberlake performed a full set before the rest of the band joined him for a quick performance of their iconic hit tune, “Bye Bye Bye.”

The band reunited, sans singing, for a ceremony celebrating their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April 2018, reported Us Weekly.

The 2019 Coachella lineup includes Grande, Childish Gambino, Diplo, DJ Snake, Janelle Monae, Jaden Smith, and Kacey Musgraves, among many other big-name stars from the music and fashion business.

You can watch the performances of 73 artists and bands on Coachella’s official YouTube page.