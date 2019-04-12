Adriana Lima Flaunts Her Toned Abs While Dripping With Sweat In New Photo

Ex Victoria's Secret angel Adriana is showing off the results of her intense boxing workout.

Adriana Lima is getting in a serious workout and showing off all the results in a new snap posted to her Instagram account. The star – who retired as a Victoria’s Secret angel back in November after walking an impressive 20 catwalk shows for the lingerie brand – flaunted her seriously toned abs in a new photo she shared online this week which had her dripping with sweat after a tough boxing session.

The picture posted to Adriana’s account on April 11 showed the Brazilian mom of two rocking a bright yellow and blue Puma crop top with matching skin-tight mesh cut-out leggings, both from her collaboration with Puma and Zalando.

Lima appeared to be wearing minimal makeup as she hit the boxing ring, scraping back her long brunette hair into a bun on the top of her head while her forehead was dripping with sweat after an intense session.

The star rocked a seriously powerful stance while rocking her bright workout wear and shot a sultry look to the camera, putting her many years of work as one of the world’s most recognisable models to good use.

And it seems as though Lima’s more than 12 million followers on the social media site most definitely appreciated seeing the supermodel putting in the effort as the comments section of the upload – which already has more than 209,000 likes – was awash with gushing messages.

Adriana has been very vocal about the importance she puts on living a healthy lifestyle on multiple occasions in the past, revealing in several interviews that working out and staying active is a high priority for her.

“I have my workout routines that I keep up [with] no matter. With or without a [fashion] show, I’m at the gym,” the model told Insider last year before walking her final runway show for Victoria’s Secret in November. “Obviously, when the [Victoria’s Secret Fashion] Show is coming up, like two months before, I won’t miss my routine.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Speaking out about her workout routine, Adriana said at the time that boxing makes up around 80% of her training program while the other 20% is made up of other activities such as jumping rope, lifting weights, and heading to fitness classes such as Barry’s Bootcamp.

Lima added at the time that she actually works out every single day to keep her body in the incredible shape she’s been showing off on social media. “If I’m not at the gym, I’m working out somewhere, like in my bedroom,” the model added.

“I like to get in the gym, workout, and [feel that] my T-shirt is wet when I finish,” Adriana then continued of her intense sessions, “that’s when I know had a workout.”