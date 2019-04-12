Chloe Jones, At One Time On A ‘Most Wanted’ List, Taunts Police On Facebook, Accidentally Reveals Her Location

'Do you guys do pickup or delivery?'

A Pennsylvania woman on the run from the law taunted cops on Facebook, then made the mistake of revealing her location, and is now behind bars for her efforts, NBC News is reporting.

Chloe Jones was on the lam, in a manner of speaking, from the police in Waynesburg, after failing to show up in court to answer for an assault charge. That got her on the Greene County Sheriff’s Office “Top Ten Wanted” list.

But even fugitives from the law use Facebook, and when she saw that she was on the list published on Facebook, she decided to taunt the police in the comments section. That was reportedly her first mistake.

“Do you guys do pickup or delivery??”

Her second mistake was getting into a war of words with other users in the comments section. That never ends well in any comments section in any medium. But it ends even less well on a police department’s Facebook page.

Most commenters wanted to be helpful, encouraging the fugitive to do the right thing, turn herself in, face the music, and try to get her life back on track. Jones, however, deflected and argued, and in the process, made a major mistake — she revealed her location. Specifically, she said that she was at a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, as Indianapolis’ WISH-TV reports.

mohamed_hassan / Pixabay

She wasn’t bluffing. Phone calls were made, and sure enough, she was arrested in Morgantown and brought back to Greene County, according to police, who brought some snark of their own to the Facebook comments.

“Ms. Chloe Jones and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use.”

It remains unclear, as of this writing, what specific criminal counts Jones is facing, nor what penalties she’s facing.

Chloe Jones is not the first criminal to be done in by an ill-thought-out social media post. In fact, local police blotters are filled with stories of social media users who post pictures of their blunts or drug paraphernalia and then wind up behind bars for their efforts.

Similarly to Jones, several wanted criminals have taunted police on Facebook, only to have their bluster backfire on them. For example, as Newsweek reported at the time, in May 2018 Kayla Irizzary, 19, of Moses Lake, Washington, was wanted for drug charges. After reading about her wanted status on the police department’s Facebook page, she began trolling them for letting her get away. So police used Facebook to set up a sting, luring the fugitive right into their trap.