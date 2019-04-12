‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Reveals Youngest Daughter Lost Her First Tooth: ‘My Baby Isn’t A Baby Anymore’

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is the mom of three young girls, but it looks like her youngest girl is growing up. On Wednesday, the reality show star revealed that her youngest daughter, Addie, had lost her first tooth and the mom-of-three took to Twitter to share the news. However, she was taking it pretty hard.

“Why am I so upset about Addie losing her first tooth!? I held her a little tighter last night. Don’t blink, I’m telling you the time goes by sooo fast.”

Addie is Leah’s youngest daughter and the one that she shares with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. Calvert also took to social media to share that Addie had lost a tooth. He posted a picture of his daughter to Instagram, where she is showing off the missing bottom tooth.

“One baby tooth gone, more to come….,” the proud dad wrote on the social network site along with the hashtag “stop growing so fast.”

Leah’s heartbreak continued on Thursday when she revealed to fans that she was still upset about Addie losing her first baby tooth, tweeting, “I have been so upset about this darn tooth. lol My baby isn’t a baby anymore.”

Although she has three daughters, Leah isn’t necessarily opposed to having more children. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on a new Teen Mom 2 preview, Leah opened up and revealed that she would want to have another kid with the person that she will spend the rest of her life with. In the preview, after Leah is heard saying this, the video cuts to a scene of Leah’s now ex-boyfriend, Jason Jordan.

While she may no longer be with Jason, Leah has been spending more time with her ex-husband, Jeremy. The two insist that they are simply a co-parenting team, but fans (and even one of Leah’s co-stars) have admitted that they would love to see the two get back together.

According to a separate report from The Inquisitr, Leah and Jeremy spent some time together at the Teen Mom 2 reunion in New York and posted photos together on social media. On one photo, in particular, Kailyn Lowry wrote, “I meannnnn I wouldn’t be mad if y’all got back together.”

Even though there are people who would love to see the former couple rekindle their romance, it appears they are fine being friends for now.

Fans can catch all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.