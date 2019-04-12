Emma Bunton Scared She Will Forget The Dance Moves On The Spice Girls Tour

Emma Bunton has admitted that she is nervous that she won’t remember the dance moves for the upcoming Spice Girls tour.

Music News reported Bunton’s interview with BBC Breakfast, where she said that she’s feeling intimidated by the dancing.

“I can’t wait, I’m a bit nervous I’m not going to remember all of the moves because I have a terrible memory,” she admitted.

“I just can’t wait to be back in the room with them rehearsing. We’ve created the tour, so we’ve been hanging out for a long time, creating the tour, getting the set list ready, I’m sure the fans will be happy with that.”

“I think the thing is, we’ve been in this industry for a really long time and we know how it all works and we constantly talk on the phone,” Emma said about the media coverage.

“I think that’s the most important thing, if something comes up, we’re like, ‘right, what’s going on’. It’s like family, we’re like family. We talk about everything, we get it out in the open and then it’s done. We are so tight that even people around me, even my family, when they see we’re together, it’s like, ‘wow, okay’.”

Today, Bunton released her fourth studio album, My Happy Place. The album is her first solo album in 13 years. The lead single, “Baby Please Don’t Stop” has achieved over 360,000 streams on Spotify since February. Collaborations on the album include a song with her long-term partner, Jade Jones, and team-ups with Will Young, Josh Kumra, and Robbie Williams. The Williams collab is a duet of her smash hit with the Spice Girls, “2 Become 1.”

Her last solo album, titled Life In Mono, was released in December 2006. In total, she has released 10 singles in the U.K., with seven of them making it to the top 10.

This summer, Emma and her three other bandmates, Melanie Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), will return to the stage as the Spice Girls. The tour, titled “Spice World,” will go across the U.K. and Ireland starting in May in Dublin. The show will visit London’s iconic Wembley Stadium, where they are scheduled to play to three massive crowds in a row.

Originally a five-piece, the Spice Girls will be performing without Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), who will not be taking part in this reunion. Despite this, the ticket sales for the tour still went through the roof and has proven to be a success without her. According to The Standard, fans struggled to get through Ticketmaster, as over 700,000 people were trying to secure themselves tickets all at once.

The Spice Girls’ back catalog boasts numerous No. 1 singles around the world, including “Wannabe,” “Say You’ll Be There,” “Who Do You Think You Are,” and “Spice Up Your Life,” to name a few.