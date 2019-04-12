Is Wendy Williams’ Husband’s Alleged Affair Out In The Open?

The announcement that Wendy Williams was splitting from her husband Kevin Hunter shocked fans of her syndicated talk show after it was revealed the Wendy host had officially filed to sever her marriage with her longtime love on the heels of his affair with another woman.

Us Weekly reported that Hunter was seen driving a burgundy Rolls Royce with his mistress, Sharina Hudson, in the front passenger seat. As the photos in the Us story indicate, it appears the two had gone grocery shopping together, leading onlookers to believe that they will no longer hide their affair.

According to a story published by Page Six, after 22 years together and one son, Williams and her husband are divorcing. Williams’ attorney confirmed to Page Six that the talk show host served her husband with divorce papers as early as 6:30 a.m. on April 11. Court documents, obtained by Page Six, stated that the couple is splitting due to “irreconcilable differences.”

It also notes that The Wendy Show host is looking for child support and “other further relief as the Court deems fair and equitable.”

“Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time,” a rep for Williams said in a statement to the entertainment news outlet. “Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together.”

Williams was seen on March 11 wearing a large diamond ring in the spot where her engagement ring and wedding band is usually seen. She has worn the aforementioned ring before, but typically on her right hand. This is the first time she has worn it on her left hand and made a point of showing she was not wearing her wedding band on the official Instagram of her makeup artist Merrel Hollis.

Wendy Williams acted as if things were just fine in her relationship with husband Kevin Hunter in the weeks before she filed for divorce. https://t.co/lKBegBY46R — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 12, 2019

Hunter allegedly has been cheating on Williams with Hudson for over a year. The couple allegedly welcomed their first child together, per a story by Page Six. It was reported that Hudson gave birth at Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia on March 25 using a pseudonym to throw the press off track.

Both Williams and Hunter had previously denied any impropriety on his part, with Williams noting to fans that she was very much in love with her husband upon her return to her syndicated talk show on March 4.

“He is my best friend, my lover. He’s all this and he’s all that,” she said. “I’m still very much in love with my husband. … Anybody who has been married for five minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows. Marriages are not easy. And don’t ask me about mine until you see [my wedding ring] gone — it ain’t going anywhere, not in this lifetime.”

Williams has been living in a sober house for the past several months as she deals with some long-standing addiction issues.

The Wendy Show airs weekdays in syndication.