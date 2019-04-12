‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Jack Heads For Disaster

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, April 15, bring an epic fight between Jack and Ashley, and things are only beginning between them. Plus, Victoria needs to get something off her chest, so she tells Billy.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman) prepare to do battle, according to She Knows Soaps. These Abbott siblings have clashed in the past, and things have been downright nasty at times (Faking your brother’s paternity. Keeping your sister out of the CEO position at the family company). However, their current clash will be one for the ages.

Jack somehow thinks he’s bested Ashley with his attempt to buy out her new lifestyle campaign that mimics the one he put together for Jabot, but certainly, Ashley has other hurtful plans. Plus, there’s little chance she had time to put together something reasonable in the small amount of time she knew about Jack’s plans for Jabot. He’s sending her $4 million of his own funds, but there has to be something else going on. Jack might try to trick Ashley out of the money, or Ashley may take her brother’s money and move forward with the matching campaign anyway. That would be a dirty move, but Ashley isn’t playing fair anyway.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) decides to confess to Billy (Jason Thompson). What’s left to admit, though, after the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) drama is all out in the open? It could be that she’s still hot on the trail of Victor (Eric Braeden) and his mystery man, Spider. After all, when she returned to Genoa City, she promised Billy that she wouldn’t continue trying to solve the mystery.

In the past, Victoria’s family has been an issue for Billy. Victor typically dislikes Billy and makes no bones about it. To be fair, Billy also manages to live down to Victor’s expectations, too.

According to The Inquisitr, Billy plans a special romantic night, and they genuinely relax and enjoy themselves. Victoria remembers all the things she loves about her ex-husband during their intimate, stress-free night. Things get shocking, though, when Billy loses his head and proposes to Victoria despite her continued insistence that she wants to take things slow after the awful year she’s gone through.

However, Billy can’t help who he is. He proposed to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) just a few months ago, and that didn’t work out. Yet, he knows that things happen for a reason, and the reason for that short, failed engagement was to allow him to reconnect with Victoria.