Blac Chyna Shows Skin In A Cut-Out Neon Green Swimsuit

Blac's leaving little to the imagination in her swimwear.

Blac Chyna was leaving little to the imagination in a cut-out green swimsuit in new snaps shared on her Instagram account this week. The former Rob & Chyna reality star showed off a whole lot of skin in two new snaps shared to social media on April 11 as she posed by the pool with her son with seriously long pink hair.

Blac was proving that she’s certainly not afraid of a little color in the new snaps, with the first showing her posing for the camera alongside son King Cairo – whom she shares with rapper Tyga – as they spent some time together by the water in what appeared to be the reality star’s backyard. The star shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of over-the-top yellow sunglasses.

Her fun and bright green low-cut bathing suit showed off some serious skin with a large cut-out across the stomach.

A second new photo posted to Instagram had Chyna showing off her large tattoos across both of her feet, her thigh, and her torso as she leaned back on her hands while bending her right leg and shooting a sultry shot at the camera.

Blac is also mom to 2-year-old daughter Dream, who she shares with former fiance and brother to Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian.

But she’s certainly no stranger when it comes to showing off a lot of skin.

Earlier this week, Blac shared several other swimsuit photos to her Instagram page as she got ready for the summer by soaking up the sun in a white bathing suit.

The TV personality flashed the flesh in her tight white one-piece and a long blonde wig which she paired with tall white wedges on her feet.

But there’s no doubting that the mom of two puts in a whole lot of work to get the body that she has now.

As reported by The Daily Mail, she previously revealed her workout routine to fans on Snapchat back in 2017 where she gave her followers a good look at her go-to exercise moves, which included several squats, sit-ups, and arm curls as she worked up a sweat outside.

As reported by 92.7 The Block, while Blac was still together with her former fiancé Rob Kardashian, she passed along her workout tips to him, helping him to drop several pounds.

“Looking from where I started 298 lbs. to my current weight now 248.4 lbs. I’m focused and determined to reach my goal weight 200-205 lbs.,” Rob wrote on Instagram at the time. However, he and Chyna then officially split and called off their engagement in 2017.