Here’s Why Fans Think That Meghan Markle Already Gave Birth

Meghan Markle’s due date has become a sort of social phenomenon. Fans of the royal family from all over the world tune in daily to the news in anticipation of the big announcement that Baby Sussex has finally been welcomed into the world.

Ever since Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Sussex had taken her maternity leave and will not be attending any official engagements until after the royal baby is born, the internet has been abuzz with excitement, rumor, and speculation about the royal birth. Some fans are even convinced that the big event has already occurred and that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are simply taking their time with the newborn before sharing the news with the world, Good Housekeeping is reporting.

According to this fan theory, Duchess Meghan has likely already welcomed her first child into the world, and she and Prince Harry are keeping the royal birth under wraps until they have had the time to celebrate the moment in private. The fact that Meghan Markle hasn’t made a public appearance in nearly a month – the Duchess of Sussex was last photographed on March 19 during her and her husband’s visit to New Zealand House in London – has fueled the rumor mill even more, with many fans believing that she is either very close to giving birth or she has already done so and is currently enjoying her life as a new mother, away from the spotlight.

Meghan Markle at her final royal engagement on March 19, when she visited New Zealand House in London to pay her respects for those killed in the Christchurch terror attack. Ian Vogler/WPA Pool / Getty Images

While her absence from the public eye has certainly given way to speculation, what truly sparked the theory that Baby Sussex has already been born was a recent press release issued by Buckingham Palace. On Thursday, the palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had resolved to keep private any details surrounding the birth of their first baby.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” read the official statement.

NEW: Buckingham Palace have released a statement ahead of the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s #RoyalBaby. #HarryandMeghan are keeping plans for their newborn under wraps and further news will come after they’ve celebrated “privately as a new family”. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/gkaGJMOUOO — James Brookes (@jamesbrookes_) April 11, 2019

“Since this announcement from Buckingham Palace comes nearly a month after Meghan’s final engagement, royal fans are assuming that means the baby is coming soon — if not, already,” notes Good Housekeeping.

Many have interpreted the statement from Buckingham Palace as a not-so-subtle way of asking people to give the new parents some space and allow them to enjoy the birth of their first baby without any intrusion into their private life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth day service on March 11. Richard Pohle/WPA Pool / Getty Images

Other clues that have gotten people to wonder whether Baby Sussex may have already arrived into the world was the recent departure for London of celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin, a close friend of Duchess Meghan and the supposed godfather of Baby Sussex. As Good Housekeeping points out, the Dior ambassador headed for the U.K. capital city to be near Meghan at the beginning of April.

Another detail that sent rumors flying was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s recent decision to start their own Instagram page as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – one separate from the Instagram profile of Kensington Palace, where the royal couple had been featured until then. Some experts opined the page has been set up ahead of the royal birth so that the new parents can share the first photo of Baby Sussex on their own Instagram platform.

There will be a brief photocall with Press Association. But I suspect (and this is me talking,

not the palace) they may put their own pictures out over Instagram too, which is one of the reasons the account was set up when it was. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) April 11, 2019

Last but not least, Meghan Markle decided to break tradition and skip the traditional Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital. Unlike Princess Diana and Kate Middleton, Meghan has opted to give birth in a small, private maternity ward closer to her new home in Windsor, The Inquisitr reported at the end of March. This change of plans further cemented fans’ beliefs that the Duchess of Sussex would have had no trouble in keeping the birth of her baby under wraps until she was ready to share her bundle of joy with the world.