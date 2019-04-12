Friday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Wedding Day Disasters In Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, April 12, 2019 reveal that there will be two big weddings in Salem, but things won’t be easy for those about to walk down the aisle.

According to She Knows Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Haley Chen (Thia Megia) are set to go ahead with their fake wedding. Tripp offered to marry Haley in hopes of keeping her from being deported. Although Haley and Tripp are friends, they are both romantically linked to other people.

Tripp is currently dating Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), while Haley has a thing for JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). JJ is a kind soul who offered to marry Haley, but she had a hard time forgiving him for spilling the beans about her illegal immigration status to his father, who in turn told the entire population of Salem, causing Haley to be wrapped up in a legal nightmare.

On Friday, Claire will do everything she can think of to stop Tripp and Haley’s wedding, but she may not have to worry about it. The pair will get an unexpected guest at their nuptials, the ICE agent, who happens to believe that they are lying about being in love and getting married.

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives fans will watch another dramatic wedding. Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) has manipulated a wedding to Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford) under the guise of helping him win the election as Salem’s brand new mayor. However, Jack’s former wife, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), is doing all that she can to ensure that Jack doesn’t make the biggest mistake of his life.

Jack currently has no memories of Jennifer, or their life together. His amnesia was caused by Dr. Rolf’s miracle serum, which brought him back from the dead.

However, it has completely erased all of the memories of his life with Jen and their kids, JJ and Abby. On Friday, when Eve can’t find Jack before their wedding she’ll begin to panic, knowing that Jennifer had plotted to stop the wedding.

Meanwhile, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), will comfort her boyfriend, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) when Lani Price (Sal Stowers) denies him a chance to spend some quality time with his newly discovered baby nephew, David, who is the secret son of Ben’s older sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley).

Fans can see more of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.