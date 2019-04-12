‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of April 15: Flo Tells Shauna & Thomas Plays Dirty

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the week of April 15 is going to be a riveting one. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and her mother will trade secrets, and Shauna (Denise Richards) won’t be pleased when she hears of the mess that Flo got herself into. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will also show his true colors when he goes after what he wants.

Monday, April 15

Flo has just learned that Storm Logan was her father. According to The Inquisitr, Flo will be left reeling as she realizes the magnitude of the DNA test results. Shauna will attempt to explain what her life was like back then, but her daughter’s thoughts will be elsewhere. Flo will be overwhelmed with the knowledge that she stole her cousin Hope’s (Annika Noelle) baby and passed her off as her own.

Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) is not done with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Now that Shauna is out of the way, she will blast him about the one-night stand with her. If Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Flo are the same age, then Quinn may even ask him if he was cheating on her at the time of their relationship. Bill may have dodged a bullet with Flo’s paternity, but he will now have Quinn on his case.

Flo’s life begins to turn upside down today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/TN0Hmi8zJt — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 12, 2019

Tuesday, April 16

A terrified Flo needs Shauna’s help. Hope will start speaking about Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville), the daughter that Flo supposedly gave up for adoption. Flo will panic and ask her mother to play along, per Highlight Hollywood.

Bill realizes that Quinn reminds him of Stephanie Forrester. Stephanie was also very critical of the women in Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Thorne’s lives. Bill will finally understand why Quinn is so controlling about Wyatt’s love life.

Wednesday, April 17 –Florence Logan Confesses To Shauna Fulton

Flo will make a full confession to Shauna. She will tell her mother about the mess that she has got herself into, and how she helped switch Hope’s baby. Shauna will be stunned as Flo reveals the truth.

Liam (Scott Clifton) misses his daughter Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) who is currently in Paris. Liam and Hope will talk about Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). They will discuss whether they should tell Steffy about Flo’s father. After all, the Logans are now Phoebe’s birth family.

Thursday, April 18

Thomas will tell Ridge that he has feelings for Hope. Ridge will be shocked that his son is harboring feelings for his married stepdaughter.

Liam tries to arrange a romantic date for him and his wife. However, Hope keeps pushing Liam away even though he is fighting for their marriage.

Friday, April 19 – Thomas Forrester Plays Dirty

Liam turns to Wyatt and Sally for some words of wisdom. He needs encouragement and comfort after Hope rejects him again.

Thomas begins to pull strings when he makes a seemingly innocent suggestion to Hope. He will urge her to encourage Liam to visit Steffy, Kelly, and Phoebe in Paris. In the meantime, Thomas has his own agenda and wants Hope all to himself.

