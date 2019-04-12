Wendy Williams’ Husband Reportedly Didn’t Want A Divorce

Wendy Williams filed for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, this week, but it seems that the divorce wasn’t exactly what both parties wanted.

According to In Touch Weekly Magazine, Hunter wasn’t fully onboard with the split, and initially didn’t want to end his marriage to the talk show host.

“The divorce won’t be messy. Wendy is willing to split everything. She knows she’ll be able to make money forever. He didn’t want to get divorced, [but] she had to force his hand,” an insider revealed.

Williams reportedly served Hunter with the divorce papers on the set of her talk show, where Kevin works as a producer. However, the situation wasn’t messy, and the couple was said to have handled the situation in a civil way.

Wendy and Kevin have been married for over 20 years, and they share one child together, son Kevin Jr., 19. The pair have had a lot of relationship ups and downs over the years, with Williams confirming that she caught Hunter cheating on her when their son was very young. However, she gave him a second chance.

Over the past few months, the couple has been making headlines for their rocky marriage, especially after Wendy took a month-long sabbatical from her talk show.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams returned to the show and brushed off rumors about her marriage to Kevin Hunter. However, she did admit that she has been living in a sober house to deal with addiction issues.

After making her shocking addiction confession, it was reported that Kevin’s alleged mistress of 10 years, Sharina Hudson, gave birth to his love child. Following the reports, Wendy was found drunk after relapsing on alcohol and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Wendy has stayed quiet about the alleged love child, but it was confirmed that she did decide to end her marriage. Williams’ rep announced the news in a statement asking for privacy for her client and her family during their time of difficulty.

“Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together,” the rep told In Touch following the news of the divorce filing on Thursday.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Kevin and Wendy’s business together, now that they have decided to end the marriage.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams by watching her talk show every weekday. Check local listings for time and channel.