Kailyn Lowry’s Ex-Boyfriend Chris Lopez Claims MTV Tricked Him Into Filming ‘Teen Mom 2’

Kailyn Lowry’s former boyfriend, Chris Lopez, opened up about his recent appearance on Teen Mom 2 and his thoughts on the reality star during a taping of his podcast this week.

According to an April 11 report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Lopez opened up about MTV allegedly tricking him into appearing on the show’s ninth season after he agreed to attend Lowry’s hair event.

“It wasn’t something that I wanted to be a part of or something that I signed off on. They found a loophole,” Lopez explained on his podcast, Everybody Hates Lop.

Lopez said that because he has been blurred out on Teen Mom 2 for the past two years, he was left confused as to why MTV would suddenly decide that they would un-blur his face, especially considering he never signed a contract to appear on the show.

While MTV reportedly claimed they could use his face because he was attending a public event, he has made it clear on a number of occasions that he has no interest in ever being seen on Teen Mom 2. In the past, Lopez has been offered numerous contracts to appear on the show, which have included a financial payout. However, despite the money involved, Lopez has no desire to “sell his soul” to MTV.

“Not all money is good money, people! I ain’t gotta sign my soul away,” he explained.

Lopez also said he would make more money “selling articles” than what MTV had agreed to pay him in their offered contract.

As for Lopez’s relationship with Lowry, he said that it is hard being around someone who is on television.

“I’m not gonna lie to y’all. Dealin’ with a person who is on TV and s**t, it left a bad taste in my mouth,” he admitted. “It just made me feel like the things people do is strictly for TV. And that’s sad.”

According to Lopez, the behavior he doesn’t like to see from Lowry is likely the result of the many “yes men” she has in her corner.

“That’s not good for you. You need some people that’s going to check you and tell you you’re f**king up,” he said.

Lowry and Lopez began dating one another in 2017 after Lowry’s split from Javi Marroquin and less than one year later, their son Lux Russell was born. Lux was the first child for Lopez and the third for Lowry.

