Alessandra Ambrosio Lays On The Beach In A Tiny White Bikini

Alessandra's getting a bikini birthday shout out as she turns 38-years-old.

Alessandra Ambrosio had a bikini birthday as she turned 38-years-old on April 11. The star’s recently unveiled line of swimwear had a sweet birthday shout out for the mom of two on social media this week, as Gal Floripa’s official Instagram account celebrated the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s big day with three snapshots of bikini uploads.

The company – which was founded by the model, her sister Aline, and friend Gisele Coria – posted a stunning new shot of Alessandra laying on her back on the beach in a pretty skimpy white string bikini. The star arched her back as she relaxed by the ocean at sunset, flaunting her toned body as she put both arms up over her head.

The account uploaded the snap in three different parts to keep its more than 163,000 followers on their toes. The first snapshot showed Ambrosio’s feet and part of her legs, before the uploads moved upwards to her torso and, eventually, showed her head and arms.

Each individual picture also featured part of a birthday message for the mom-of-two in the caption, eventually spelling out, “Happy Birthday Ale.”

Alessandra also celebrated her big day on her own Instagram page this week while entering the last two years of her 30s, as The Inquisitr reported earlier this week.

Alessandra – who’s a mom to 6-year-old son Noah and 10-year-old daughter Anja – posted a throwback photo in celebration of her birthday which had her blowing out the candles on a pink cake while wearing a white bra top and a pair of pink shorts.

But when Ambrosio’s not celebrating her big day, she is modeling pieces from Gal Floripa.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, a new snap of the Brazilian former Victoria’s Secret model shared online this week showed her leaping into the air while wearing the skimpiest string bikini during a beach photo shoot.

Alessandra has previously opened up about how she got the amazing body she’s been revealing in several different bikinis recently, admitting that a lot of hard work goes into looking so good even though she didn’t initially start working out until she was in her early 20s.

“I didn’t start working out until I was 23 or 24. I never worked out at that point in my life. I was 19 so really young. All I liked to do was go out with my friends and dance. That was it. That was my workout,” she told Byrdie in a 2017 interview. “It never crossed my mind to go to the gym at that point.”

But that’s all changed for the star now.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

“Now, I try to work out through the year. I go for hikes; I’m playing volleyball on the beach constantly. And then in September after my vacations, I come back and start training,” Ambrosio said of how her exercise routine has changed over the years, adding that she’s a fan of the Tracy Anderson method but actually hates doing cardio.

“For me, that’s the only way,” she said of the workout. “It puts me back to when I was 19, dancing again, sweating. It’s fun and at the same time you’re getting in shape.”