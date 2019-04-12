Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino Looking For Their Soulmate On MTV’s ‘Double Shot At Love’

The most iconic bromance couple in reality show history, Vinny Guadagnino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio from MTV’s Jersey Shore are looking outside of their friendship for their soulmates in the duo’s newest series A Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.

If fans are looking for a dating show that is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before, this newest outing from MTV should be must-see television. This series is on a different level than ABC’s The Bachelor, which is full of glamorous women and men, in a stunning setting (a gorgeous house) and luxurious vacations. If you’re looking for love with DelVecchio and Guadagnino, be prepared to spend a lot of time in the club or making a connection in a hot tub. That’s what makes this show fun; it’s camp and utterly ridiculous in the most lovable way.

Guadagnino noted to The Wrap that in this dating show, there are “No roses, no keys, no clocks. You just get a cab home.”

Although the series is not filmed in New Jersey where the original show was located, the twosomes Los Angeles abode gives a wink and a nod to the original series with the inclusion of indoor tanning beds and the infamous duck phone from the original series.

The 20 women looking to find love were not told whom they would be competing to find forever with. All they knew was that it was a celebrity. That should have been enough to cast a dark shadow on this group of women, as they all appear to be “legitimately” looking for love or are ready to find a “good guy” after dating some disappointing men.

The contestants are filled with women who are personal trainers, self-proclaimed “guidettes” and women with large Instagram followings. But the fact that many of these are real women and not former beauty queens gives the show somewhat of an air of authenticity, but that remains to be seen as the series progresses.

“I’m over the one-night stands,” Guadagnino said to The Wrap. “They really do nothing for me, and most of the time I’m out in a club now, I come home and I just go to bed by myself. I’m like damn, I wish I had someone meaningful to share this with.”

DelVecchio, who is the father of one daughter Amabella Sophia Markert, is also ready to settle down. He said to The Wrap, ” In Jersey Shore, I was a single guy, I was a little bit younger. I wasn’t really looking for something substantial at that point in my life. I was just looking for a good time. Now I’m at a stage in my life where I’m looking to share all of the great things going on in my life. I’m looking for that one life partner.

Jersey Shore producer SallyAnn Salsano is also the producer of this series.

A Double Shot At Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny airs Thursdays on MTV.