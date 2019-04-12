‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, April 18: Flo Reels At Being A Logan

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, April 18 reveals that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will reel after being told that she is actually a Logan. Her mother Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) has just informed her of her paternity and the former croupier will be flabbergasted, per Highlight Hollywood.

Flo had no idea who her father was. It is for this reason that she decided to do a DNA test kit and send it to a website that specializes in these matters. She and Wyatt did not want to wait for the report and paid for the results to be rushed. However, on the day that the test results were due, Hope asked her to come to Forrester Creations. Flo then gave her login details to Wyatt so that he could inform her when the report came in.

After finding out that Flo could be his sister, Wyatt informed Quinn (Rena Sofer), Bill (Don Diamont), and Shauna that Flo had already ordered a DNA analysis. When the results came in, they soon found out that Bill was not Flo’s father. The man who had fathered Flo was none other than Storm Logan. B&B viewers will remember that he committed suicide so that Katie could receive his heart.

The Spencer, Logan and Forrester families are forever changed when Flo's paternity DNA tests are revealed. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/nYqbOHwbpi #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/NrudPV21ST — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 11, 2019

Shauna, Wyatt, and Quinn quickly made their way to Forrester Creations to tell Flo the truth about her paternity. They informed Flo that they needed to speak to her urgently. Wyatt told Hope to stay because the news also affected her. After not wanting to speak about her father for a long time, Shauna was suddenly very forthcoming.

Shauna told Flo that her relationship with her father did not last a long time. She also believed that her father would have been a good parent had he known about her existence. She then told her daughter that Storm Logan was her father. Wyatt excitedly informed Hope and Flo that they were cousins.

Flo will have mixed feelings about the reveal. She will undoubtedly be glad that she can finally name her father, but she will also be sad when she learns that he already passed away. She has a lot of new information to process. She is not the daughter of a gambling alcoholic, as she once opined to Wyatt. Flo’s dad was actually a big-deal hotshot lawyer whom everyone respected. Flo may even feel more regret once she realizes that she stole her own cousin’s baby for $50,000.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.