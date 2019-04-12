Kim Kardashian Says She Gave Kanye West Good Financial Advice After He Went Into Debt

Kim Kardashian revealed what she’s most proud of bringing into her relationship with husband Kanye West, and it’s probably not what everyone thought.

The reality TV star said during a video interview for Vogue’s 73 Questions on Thursday that she believes she has given her rapper hubby some great financial advice. As fans of the artist will remember, he claimed back in 2016 that he was $53 million in personal debt. As it turns out, the KKW Beauty mogul taught him how to manage his finances so that he wouldn’t get into such troubles again, as reported by the Daily Mail.

When the interviewer asked her what she was most proud about, the 38-year-old triumphantly revealed she taught Kanye how to be more careful with his investments.

“I am proud to say that I have taught him – given him like really good financial advice on saving,” Kim explained.

Kanye, who was sitting nearby, joked that his wife has given him “some advice but I don’t listen to it.” The 41-year-old hitmaker famously sent a direct tweet to Mark Zuckerberg in 2016 pleading to bail him out and went into further detail about his personal debt. While the Facebook CEO ignored Kanye’s pleas, the producer was eventually forced to fire 30 of his staff members after a massive fashion show that ended up flopping.

However, Ye’s finances completely turned around when his partnership with Adidas resulted in one of the most popular footwear lines ever. Following the release of the Yeezy collaboration, Kim told Jimmy Kimmel that her husband was close to becoming a billionaire.

But one thing the couple certainly didn’t budget for was their huge Hidden Hills mansion, which they reportedly bought for a whopping $20 million in 2014.

The house, which was heavily featured in the clip for Vogue, went through a three-year extensive redesign process, and is now worth triple the original price, according to a tweet by momager Kris Jenner, whom the couple stayed with during the renovation. Kanye recruited star designer Axel Vervoordt to redo the whole house, and they eventually moved into it in December 2017.

Special thank you to my husband Kanye for speaking into existence that one day I would grace the cover of Vogue when everyone told me to be “more realistic.” #dreamsdocometrue #speakitintoexistence #voguemagazine pic.twitter.com/63TfbUXWfN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 10, 2019

The new video interview also featured the couple’s three children, daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, and baby girl Chicago, 1. Kim and Kanye are expecting a fourth baby boy via surrogate mother, who’s due in early May. During the casual chat, the powerhouse duo was seen playing around with their three kids on a bed, offering an intimate glimpse into the life of one of the most famous families in showbiz.