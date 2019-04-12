Kaley Cuoco Shares Throwback ‘Big Bang Theory’ Photo Wearing Nothing But A Towel

Kaley's throwing it back to the 'Big Bang Theory' pilot with a towel snap.

As the final ever episode of The Big Bang Theory draws closer, Kaley Cuoco is getting pretty sentimental about the show ending – and she’s posting the proof to social media. The stunning Penny actress took to her official Instagram account this week to share a throwback photo from the very first episode of the CBS comedy where she was sporting nothing but a towel wrapped around her torso.

The photo showed Kaley in character in the pilot episode of the hugely popular comedy show, which aired almost 12 years ago back in September 2007. She was smiling from ear to ear while wrapped up in a dark blue towel with her blonde hair tied up into a ponytail.

The snap has already received more than 131,000 likes in just the first seven hours since Cuoco shared it with her more than 5 million followers. The comments section was flooded with messages from fans of the show, many of whom shared their sadness that the final ever episode will be airing next month.

“Literally watched this yesterday! Really gonna miss TBBT,” one fan commented on the upload with two crying emojis. “I don’t even want to admit how many times I’ve rewatched every season!” another said, adding, “I’m gonna miss this show soooooo much!”

Others commented on how Kaley doesn’t appear to have aged at all in the 12 years since the pilot episode first aired on CBS.

“Looks like it was yesterday not 2007,” one commenter said of the throwback snap. A second wrote in the comments section of Cuoco’s photo, “Still look the same…as beautiful as ever” with a red heart emoji.

Kaley’s made no secret of her sadness that The Big Bang Theory will not be coming back with more episodes after Season 12, sharing her disappointment at seeing the comedy coming to an end in several interviews ever since the news was first announced that the current season will be its last.

Speaking to E! News‘ Daily Pop earlier this year, the actress admitted that she knows she’s going to be crying when they record the final ever episode which she joked is one of the reasons the crew made the decision to tape the finale twice, once in front of a live audience and once without.

“We’re actually going to pre-shoot the whole thing, so we’ll have shot it, and then we will have an audience taping,” Cuoco shared of how they’re going about the last ever episode.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“That was probably because they knew I’d be crying the entire time… So we’re gonna still do the audience, but we will have taped it and shot it beforehand,” Kaley then continued of getting emotional, “so if the tears come unexpectedly, then that’s just what’s going to happen, because I guarantee you it’s going to happen.”