Lady Gaga, Harry Styles To Co-Host ‘Camp Fashion’ Themed Met Gala

Singer Harry Styles and Academy Award-winning entertainer Lady Gaga will co-host the annual and highly-anticipated 2019 Met Gala, which will have the surprising theme of “Camp Fashion.” The theme of the gala sets the tone for the evening, where the biggest stars in fashion, music, movies, and television will walk the red carpet for the exclusive event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Harper’s Bazaar reported that Gaga and Styles will join Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, along with tennis icon Serena Williams as co-chairs of the event, which is informally called the “Oscars” of the fashion world in terms of the red carpet looks.

This year’s Met Gala will likely deliver more fashion-forward moments than ever before, although the event which is titled “Camp: Notes On Fashion” will likely have to be even more over-the-top to beat last year’s gala, which was titled “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and The Catholic Imagination.”

Bazaar explained that the exhibit is inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay that defines camp as “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.” This particular event will feature over 200 pieces of original works of fashion, including sculptures, paintings, and drawings from artists from the 17th century through to today.

Bazarr reported that the biggest names in fashion will be represented including designers Virgil Abloh to Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, Rei Kawakubo, Mugler, Bob Mackie, Karl Lagerfeld, and Viktor & Rolf.

British Vogue reported that Styles is currently the face of Gucci Men’s Tailoring, appearing in a series of ads for the luxury clothing and accessories line. It is rumored he will likely wear the designer to the Met Gala with an outfit appropriate to the event’s theme as a co-chair, helping to set the tone for the evening.

In the past, hosts of the gala have also performed during the dinner, so since no phones are allowed inside the event, fans will likely be treated to a snippet of a rumored duet between Styles and Oscar-winner Gaga after the performance is over, if it occurs. The former One Direction star is known for his stunning duets with major singers such as Kacey Musgraves and Stevie Nicks, so a duet with Gaga would be just another notch on his musical belt.

Styles and Gaga, according to British Vogue, will also have a hand in the guest list, the food, the decor and the overall tone of the event. Perhaps this could be a chance for Styles to reunite One Direction, at least on the red carpet. Fans will just have to wait and see.

The Met Gala will be held on Monday, May 6 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.