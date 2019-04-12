Adele Freaks Out Over Beyonce’s ‘Homecoming’ Netflix Documentary In Funny Text Messages

Superstar songstress, Adele Adkins is no stranger to admitting she’s a big fan of Beyonce, which only means she’s super excited for Queen Bey’s upcoming Netflix documentary.

On Instagram, Adele shared a funny text message conversation she was having with her friend that saw her freak out about it all.

“Why does she always know when I need her,” Adele said.

“IM NOT READY”, she continued.

“Would it be weird to talk about Beyonce in therapy?”

“It’s going to take every bit of strength I have to not watch it before I get on the plane,” her friend wrote

“You better not,” she responded.

“I love my friends so much,” the “Set Fire To The Rain” hitmaker captioned her photo which exposed the conversation.

The post has nearly half a million likes within a day. The comments section is full of fans relating to Adele’s idolization for Beyonce.

In 2017, when she won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards for her album 25, Adele admitted Beyonce was the artist of her life. The Grammys uploaded her speech to their YouTube channel which has been watched over 12 million times.

“You are our light. The way that you make me and my friends feel the way you make my black friends feel is empowering, and you make them stand up for themselves. I love you. I always have. And I always will,” she expressed.

The documentary titled Homecoming is set to be released on April 17.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Adkins had been spotted at a recording studio in New York which insists new music might be on its way very soon.

In 2008, Adele kickstarted her career with her debut album, 19. The album topped the U.K. album charts and enjoyed worldwide success. Her single, “Chasing Pavements” peaked at No. 2 in the U.K. and No. 21 in the U.S. The song won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2009 at the Grammy Awards. That same year, she won Best New Artist.

Her second studio album, 21, became a worldwide smash. It debuted at No. 1 globally and achieved three No. 1 singles — “Rolling In The Deep,” “Someone Like You,” and “Set Fire To The Rain.” The era earned her seven Grammy Award nominations in which she won all of them. 21 won Best Pop Vocal Album, Album of the Year, while “Rolling In The Deep” won Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Short Form Music Video. “Someone Like You” and “Set Fire To The Rain” live at the Royal Albert Hall won Best Pop Solo Performance.

In 2014, she released the theme song for the James Bond film, Skyfall. The single went by the same name and won Best Song for Written Media at the Grammys.

Her third, and latest album, 25, was another worldwide success and sparked the hits, “Hello,” and “When We Were Young.” She won another five Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for “Hello.”