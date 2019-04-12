Yazmin Oukhellou Slays In ‘Boss B***h Mode’ On Instagram

The TV personality flaunted a more professional side of herself on Instagram yesterday.

The Only Way Is Essex star Yazmin Oukhellou is known by her 480,000 Instagram followers for her nearly-nude ensembles, barely-there bikinis, and otherwise form-flattering outfits. The TV personality frequently shows off a generous amount of skin while flaunting her curvaceous form in sultry snaps several times a month.

So, some of her followers were taken by surprise when Oukhellou took to her Instagram profile yesterday to show off a more professional side of herself as she entered “boss b***h mode.”

According to her post, Yazmin has several business ventures launching in the near future including the Marrakech Wellness Retreat she’s been working on with her boyfriend, James Lock.

Her first business venture launching this month is So Events. According to the business Instagram page, So Events is an exclusive invite only party host for exclusive brunches, pool parties, and champagne sprays.

The second business she tagged on Instagram is STK London, which is a steakhouse in London. The steakhouse is hosting the very first brunch for SO Events on April 28th.

The Wellness Retreat Marrakech, which also has its own Instagram page, is the business venture the TOWIE star has been most vocal about with her social media following.

Yazmin shared this detailed update regarding all of her current business excursions with a video clip of herself donning an all-white ensemble featuring a blazer and an undershirt. The low-cut undershirt allowed Oukhellou to show off a generous amount of cleavage while leaving most of her voluptuous bosom covered up.

Yazmin’s perfect caramel complexion shimmered as she slayed with a light lip color and a dash of black eye liner allowing her eyes to pop for the camera. Oukhellou could be seen sitting a vehicle with her belt across her bust as she tilted her head in several different direction while the video pans outward.

In just six days since the last time The Inquisitr checked in on Yazmin’s Instagram account, the brunette bombshell has accumulated an additional 2,000 followers who did not waste any time viewing the video just shy of 50,000 times and leaving over 30 comments.

In the comments, her followers had nothing but great things to say using words like “stunning” to describe the captivating clip. Many couldn’t help but complement her “glowing” and “flawless” skin.

Some of her followers opted to keep things simple in the comments and used heart and fire emoticons to express their thoughts on the video clip.

It was just two days ago that Yazmin shared a short video of the view walking out of a room at the retreat and onto the balcony. The video then pans across the grounds showing off the gorgeous landscaping and the relaxing pool.