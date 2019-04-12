Wade Robson Tried To Cash In On Michael Jackson Allegations With A Tell-All Book To Make Him ‘Relevant’

Wade Robson, one of two accusers in the HBO Leaving Neverland documentary wanted to cash in with a tell-all book revealing sex abuse allegations against the King of Pop according to the Daily Mail.

Robson shopped around a book in 2012 detailing his claims that Michael Jackson molested him. He approached a number of publishing companies demanding a huge amount of money for rights to the book, according to court documents.

“My story of abuse and its effects will make me relatable/relevant,” Wade typed in a note dated in August 2013.

“It’s time to get mine!” he wrote in another note in April 2015.

The documents also reveal the book was causing friction between Robson and his wife Amanda. It has been said he considered divorcing his wife who had reservations about the project coming out.

When the publishers passed on his proposal, Robson got mad and launched a doomed $1.5 billion civil lawsuit seeking damages from the Michael Jackson estate.

Robson tried to hide the book project and it took three years before estate attorneys became aware of it all.

James Safechuck, another accuser in the documentary recently got caught out for not addressing a correct timeline in his story. He claims that Jackson sexually abused him from 1988 until 1992 and that the incidents happened at the railway station. The Inquisitr reported that there was photographic evidence that the station wasn’t built until 1994. The maker of the documentary, Dan Reed, admitted via Twitter that James’ dates are wrong.

Michael’s team tried to prevent the documentary from airing and threatened the network with a $100 million lawsuit, but everything still went ahead.

The U.S. broadcast of Leaving Neverland was followed by Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland, where she interviewed Wade Robson and James Safechuck, as well as their families. Michael fans were not happy about this as they felt Winfrey was taking sides over a one-sided documentary. In a recent interview with Trevor Noah, Oprah claims that reporting their sides of the story was worth the hateration because she wanted to show her viewers the pattern of sexual abuse. The Inquisitr also documented the interview she did with Noah where she admits she’s never won a case in the past that has been associated with sexual assault and abuse.

In June of 2009, Jackson passed away at the age of 50. He has three children — Paris, Prince Michael II (aka Blanket), and Michael Jr.

On social media, Michael Jackson still has a loyal following. On Instagram, he has over 3 million followers, while on Twitter he has over 2.1 million followers. On Facebook, his page has been liked by over 72 million active users.