Heidi Klum Shares Throwback Lingerie Photo Wearing Huge Angel Wings

Heidi posted a throwback snap that appeared to be from her Victoria's Secret days.

Heidi Klum is proving that she hasn’t aged a day with her latest Instagram upload. The stunning model and former America’s Got Talent judge treated her more than 6 million followers on the social media site to a sexy throwback photo on April 12 which had her rocking her lingerie and a pair of huge wings.

In the snap, Heidi put her toned model body on full display as she posed in her lacy underwear with the large feather wings strapped to her back. The star smiled from ear to ear as with her hands on her hips as she prepared to model her skimpy lingerie with her blonde hair long and straight.

Klum, who’s now a mom of four, didn’t reveal exactly when the photo was taken in the caption, simply telling her millions of followers that it was taken a “long” time ago. However, it appeared the black and white snap may have been from her days as a Victoria’s Secret angel when she regularly walked the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

The stunning supermodel modeled for the iconic lingerie brand for eight years. She first walked the runway in 2002 before then hanging up her wings in 2010 to focus on other projects including her long-running fashion designer reality show Project Runway and her clothing line.

“All good things have to come to an end. I will always love Victoria’s Secret,” Heidi told Page Six at the time, adding that “it has been an absolutely amazing time.”

And it seems as though Heidi’s fans were most definitely loving her latest throwback lingerie photo, as the comments section was jam-packed with sweet messages from her millions of followers who were in disbelief that the star’s still rocking the same toned body so many years later.

“And still Smoking hot,” one fan told her, while a second commented on Klum’s upload, “You’ve still got it!” with a fire emoji.

“You look the same like it was taken yesterday,” another said with two clapping emojis and a red heart.

As for how the now 45-year-old supermodel has kept her body in check, Heidi revealed some of her biggest secrets to staying fit in her 40s to Women’s Health back in 2017.

The model admitted in the interview that being active every single day is one of her biggest tricks to looking so good, as she likes to get outdoors and do activities with her kids.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Spotify

“Your metabolism definitely changes when you turn 40,” Klum shared. “I always thought, ‘That’s not going to happen to me.’ But it is happening to me. If I indulge more, I have to exercise more. I’ve figured out what works for me.”

She also admitted that she’s pretty careful with her diet, skipping out on certain foods.

“There’s pasta, bread, chicken, fish and vegetables. I’ll eat everything but the pasta and bread. Do I want pasta? I do. I choose not to eat it,” Heidi said, adding that she also avoids eating too much candy because it takes a toll on her skin.