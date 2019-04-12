Demi Rose Reveals That She Regularly Gets Advances From Couples Begging For A Threesome

There are many reasons why Demi Rose Mawby is famous on social media – and the Instagram sensation never shies away from showing them off in sweltering snapshots. The buxom brunette has a penchant for flaunting her bodacious figure on the internet and often uses her widely-followed Instagram page to document her risqué outfits and her sun-drenched bikini snaps from her enviable trips abroad.

Judging by the plethora of eye-popping photos that populate her feed, it’s easy to imagine that the English beauty is likely very sought after and receives a lot of attention from her massive following. The 24-year-old model boasts a whopping 8.9 million followers on Instagram in addition to nearly 540,000 Twitter followers — and her fans regularly tune in to like and comment on her posts.

To their delight, Demi enjoys showcasing her killer curves in revealing outfits and always makes time to drop several sizzling snaps each week. Her racy photos often leave her fans hot under the collar, inspiring them to send her all kinds of messages that span the entire spectrum from adoring to lewd.

While the British model has definitely received plenty of salacious remarks of a more explicit nature – a quick scan of the comments section of any of her posts will reveal that her fans don’t hesitate to express their attraction to her jaw-dropping beauty and often ask Demi for dates and even for her hand in marriage – it seems that her overly eager male fans are the least of her problems.

Although she’s used to constantly being wooed by the members of the opposite sex, Demi confessed that she’s being pursued by more than just her adoring male followers. At is turns out, the gorgeous model is regularly bombarded with indecent proposals from couples as well, much to her shock and horror, the Daily Mail is reporting.

According to the media outlet, Demi opened up about the issue on her Twitter platform. In a tweet shared on Tuesday, the Birmingham-born stunner revealed that she is routinely being propositioned by couples who invite her to join in on threesomes.

In her Twitter post, Demi made it clear that she doesn’t appreciate this type of advances, but is actually taken aback by them, noting that she turns down these proposals without exception.

Those couples that come up and ask you if you’d like a threesome with them like you haven’t got any better options. ????????‍♀️ — Demi Rose (@DemiRoseMawby) April 9, 2019

Even though some of her fans may chose to ignore this tiny detail, Demi Rose is not a single woman. The Instagram starlet has been dating DJ Chris Martinez since 2017 and the two seem to be very much in love.

In September, the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary with a collection of adorable photos shared to Instagram and penned loving messages to one another in their posts.

“Every moment spent with you is a pleasure and you never fail to make me laugh the hardest and smile the most. I’m so lucky to have found you,” Demi wrote in her message to Chris on Instagram.

“Not enough words here to tell you how much you changed my life, so I’ll keep telling you everyday [sic]. I love you!” her DJ beau quipped in his own anniversary post, shared to Instagram on September 27 of 2018.