Mick Jagger Shares Happy Photo Of ‘A Walk In The Park’ One Week After Heart Surgery

The legendary Rolling Stones frontman took a springtime stroll one week after his surgery in NYC.

Mick Jagger is out and about just one week after undergoing heart valve replacement surgery. The 75-year-old Rolling Stones frontman, who had heart surgery in New York City last week, shared his first Instagram photo since his operation. In the new pic, Jagger is seen wearing jeans, sneakers, and a baseball cap as he poses in front of blooming white dogwood trees at a park.

Jagger captioned the photo, which he also posted on Twitter, by noting that he was taking “a walk” in the unnamed park, which is presumably located in NYC.

Mick Jagger’s happy post garnered comments from fans, family members, and several famous friends. Rocker Lenny Kravitz wrote, “Yeah man,” while English television journalist Piers Morgan commented, “Good to see you back on your feet, Sir Michael.” Supermodel Naomi Campbell posted loving “heart” emojis on Jagger’s photo.

Two of Mick Jagger’s eight kinds, Georgia May and Lucas Jagger, also posted messages of love to their famous father.

And Theodora Richards, the daughter of Mick Jagger’s longtime Rolling tones bandmate, Keith Richards, wrote, “Looking ever so lovely amongst the flowers!”

The new photo comes exactly one week after Mick Jagger underwent an aortic valve replacement at a New York City hospital, so it is a happy sight for worried fans of the legendary singer.

Last Friday, just one day after his surgery, the rock legend shared on Instagram that he was “feeling much better now and on the mend.” Jagger’s rep confirmed the successful surgery and said the Grammy-winning musician is expected to make a full recovery,” per a statement posted by People. But a picture is worth a thousand words, as you can see below.

While Mick Jagger is looking good amongst the flowers, the Rolling Stones have still been forced to postpone the band’s No Filter Tour. A source told People that while the heart surgery was a success, Mick’s demanding stage performances need to be put on hold until later this year.

“If it was someone else, they’d need to recover for two weeks but because Mick jumps around and the performances are strenuous, he needed to postpone the tour,” the insider said.

The Rolling Stones’ No Filter Tour was set to kick off in Miami on April 20, but the concert dates have been pushed back several months in the wake of Mick Jagger’s health scare. The legendary rock band is expected to return to touring later this summer.