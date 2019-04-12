Photographer David LaChapelle Defends Michael Jackson Against ‘Leaving Neverland’ Allegations

Fashion photographer, David LaChapelle who had previously photographed Michael Jackson is defending the King of Pop via Instagram against the Leaving Neverland allegations. He uploaded three images of Michael to his page. The photographs show Jackson as a weeping angel with his foot atop a red devil.

“LIGHT OVER DARKNESS — KEEP THE FAITH — Against greed and lies. Truth out now!!!!” he captioned the first upload, according to Page Six.

“PRAYERS ARE ANSWERED!!!!! — NO MESSAGE COULD HAVE BEEN ANY CLEARER — Against greed and lies.” he captioned the second.

“TRUTH IS REVEALED! — VICTORY against greed and lies,” he continued in the third upload.

LaChapelle’s captions are in response to the allegations in which James Safechuck and Wade Robson claim they were molested by Jackson when they were children. The Leaving Neverland documentary originally aired on HBO and was a two-part series.

Each of David’s captions insinuates that the truth has been revealed and that the accusers are lying. This could have a connection to the recent news that there is photographic evidence that the Neverland train station wasn’t built until 1994, where Safechuck claims he was abused in. The Inquisitr reported that James’ dates didn’t add up as he claims he was sexually assaulted from 1988 – 1992. A professional aerial picture, licensed by Getty Images, of the ranch, proves that the building did not exist in August 1993.

The Inquisitr recently revealed that Dan Reed, the filmmaker of Leaving Neverland, admitted that the dates were wrong.

The U.S. broadcast was followed by Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland, where she interviewed Wade Robson and James Safechuck, as well as their families. In a recent interview with Trevor Noah, she said she still stands by everything and that she feels it was worth the hateration. Despite a backlash from Michael Jackson fans, The Inquisitr announced that Winfrey never wavered.

Michael’s team tried to prevent the documentary from airing and threatened the network with a $100 million lawsuit, but everything still went ahead.

In June of 2009, Jackson passed away at the age of 50. He has three children — Paris, Prince Michael II (aka Blanket), and Michael Jr.

