Priyanka Chopra Admits She Originally ‘Didn’t Think’ She Would Marry Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have quickly become one of Hollywood’s favorite newlyweds, but according to People, the actress recently revealed that she didn’t see a marriage with the musician in her future when they first got together.

The 36-year-old opened up about her relationship with the Jonas Brother — which will hit the one year mark next month — while speaking at Tina Brown’s 10th Annual Women int he World Summit.

“I’ve known him for two years. I didn’t think that this is what it [would’ve] turned out to be, and that’s maybe my fault, I judged a book by its cover,” she explained on Thursday, April 11. “When I actually started dating Nick, he surprised me so much.”

For those that don’t know the history of the iconic couple’s relationship, Nick and Priyanka first linked up when the 26-year-old slid into her DMs on Twitter in September 2016, which turned into flirtatious texting between the two, Harper’s Bazaar reported. Following a few encounters at events over the course of the next few months, the pair made their first red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala in May 2017 — though they maintain that they were still only friends at the time of the event.

One year later, the romance rumors were refueled after Nick and Priyanka were spotted together over Memorial Day weekend, and were all-but-confirmed through the flirty comments left on each other’s Instagram posts throughout the summer. Finally, the romance became official at the end of June, which was quickly followed up by an engagement in June and finally their lavish wedding in December.

It was during their whirlwind romance that Priyanka realized that her man — whom she revers to as “Old Man Jonas” — wasn’t quite what he seemed, but in the best way possible.

“He’s such an old soul, extremely smart, so good for me because he grounds me so much,” she said during her interview on Thursday. “I’m a wild child, I do whatever I want whenever I want and he always supports me.”

The Quantico star continued, describing one of the first things she noticed about Nick early on in their relationship.

Priyanka detailed a night that the pair were out with friends, though she had to cut the evening short due to a work meeting. The actress began dropping hints to her beau in hopes that he would ask her to cancel her plans, but Nick wasn’t having it.

“Finally he took me aside and he’s like, ‘Look, I’m not stupid. I know what you’re trying to do, but I will never be the one who will tell you to cancel work because I know how hard you’ve worked to be where you are,'” Chopra recalled.

Instead, Nick offered to entertain their pals while Priyanka went to her meeting, assuring that they would wait for her to finish so they could finish their fun night.

“He gave me credit for what I had done, it was just mind blowing for me,” she said of the memory.