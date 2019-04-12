‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Her Dangerous Curves In Skintight Black Outfit On Instagram

The highly-anticipated first weekend of the Coachella Music and Arts Festival, and Jasmine Sanders is more than ready for the event. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie sported some skimpy festival ware in her latest Instagram snap that certainly turned up the heat on the popular social media platform.

Jasmine struck a pose on the side of a highway in Indio, California for the latest addition to her widely-followed Instagram feed shared late at night on Thursday, April 11, with the breathtaking view of the mountains off in the distance. The camera captured two stunning snaps of the model rocking an all-black ensemble that flashed some serious skin and did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

The 27-year-old sported a skintight, coordinated two piece set for the sexy shot that was embellished with glistening rhinestones to give it a bit of glamour. The top half consisted of a skimpy black sports bra that cut off in the middle of her rib cage to highlight her flat midsection and washboard abs. Meanwhile, the matching lower piece to the ensemble was a pair of skintight booty shorts, though some could argue that the number bared more of a resemblance to a pair of panties. The curve hugging bottoms barely covered Jasmine’s curvaceous booty and put her toned thighs on display, while also accentuating her trim waist thanks to their highwaist design.

To complete the edgy look, the social media sensation — known across the platforms as “Golden Barbie” — added a pair of knee high black socks and black leather combat boots, as well as a chic pair of sunglasses that are certainly on trend this season. The swimsuit model also added a delicate pair of stud earrings to her outfit, and wore her signature blonde tresses in long braids that cascaded over her shoulder and down her back.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated bombshell were far from shy about showing their love for the sexy snap which, at the time of this writing, has accrued more than 10,000 likes after a mere three hours on the platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to compliment Jasmine on her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful and sexy,” one of the model’s 3.3 million followers wrote, while another said that Jasmine would “always be [her] favorite.”

Jasmine graciously indulged her fans to another sizzling post on Thursday evening, and they certainly enjoyed it. In a short clip shared before the aforementioned post, the blonde beauty rocked a seriously tiny black leather bikini that put her assets on display and drove her fans absolutely wild.