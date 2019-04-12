Georgia Steel Stuns In White Lingerie In Boudoir Snaps

Love Island star Georgia Steel stunned in two newly released Instagram pics. In the two pictures, she shows off her tanned body in lacy white lingerie while sitting at a mirrored vanity.

With expertly applied makeup and long loose waves, the 21-year-old looked fantastic as she lounged in her bedroom.

The pictures seemed to be in collaboration with luxury self-tanner Iconic Bronze. In addition to Iconic Bronze bottles neatly arranged on her vanity, her caption announced that the beauty brand was just made available in discount store Primark. In addition, Georgia also organized a giveaway in the caption of her post, promising the lucky winner a number of Iconic Bronze products.

The snaps garnered over 25,000 likes within nine hours, as well as numerous gushing comments.

“Gorgeous,” said one user, using the heart eyes emoji to emphasize his point.

“Stunningly beautiful,” said a second fan.

Even Iconic Bronze seemed to weigh in with some praise, calling Georgia a “smoking iconic bae.”

Many commenters also expressed the desire to purchase the self-bronzer in the hopes of achieving Georgia’s fantastic results.

Georgia was in need of some positive press after news surfaced that her new beau, Medi Abalimba, is a convicted conman who is accused of impersonating pro soccer player Gael Kakuta.

Though Abalimba was once a soccer player himself, his career failed after a few years. By impersonating Kakuta, he allegedly conned victims out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to The Sun, Abalimba once racked up over $32,000 at a fancy bar by claiming he was a “Premier League star” and thus “good for the money.”

However, the police soon caught onto Abalimba’s schemes and arrested him after he allegedly tried to buy $25,000 worth of clothing at a Selfridge’s, using stolen credit card details. Authorities believe Abalimba had gotten his hands on credit card numbers by breaking into lockers at a sports club in Camden.

He was sent to prison for four years.

The failed soccer player maintains, however, that he has told his new lady love all about his sordid history.

“I told her everything. She wasn’t judgmental. I don’t want her career affected. We like each other, we are getting on she’s a good girl. It’s a beauty and the beast story. I’m considered a monster, but she doesn’t judge me.”

The Love Island star recently celebrated her 21st birthday in Dubai and currently stars in Celebs on a Ranch.