Amber Heard Responds To Johnny Depp’s Lawsuit, Submits Detailed Allegations Of Abuse

Heard recounts multiple instances of abuse from the actor, whose frequent drug and alcohol abuse turned him into 'The Monster.'

In a rebuttal to Johnny Depp’s $50 million lawsuit for defamation, Amber Heard has submitted a declaration detailing the abuse she experienced while married to Depp, reports The Blast.

Heard alleged in her filing that Depp’s drug and alcohol abuse started almost a year after the start of their relationship. She claimed he was a user of both prescription and illegal drugs, and spent a considerable amount of time going in and out of “alcohol dependency medical care.”

In the declaration, Heard claimed this turned him into an abusive individual she called the “the Monster.”

She accused Depp of first hitting her in early 2013 when she claimed he repeatedly slapped her across the face in response to her laughing at something he said.

Then, in May, 2014, she detailed an incident where Depp was infuriated after learning Heard was appearing in a movie with James Franco and proceeded to throw objects at her while on a private jet.

“At some point, I stood up, and Johnny kicked me in the back, causing me to fall over. Johnny threw his boot at me while I was on the ground. Johnny continued to scream obscenities until he went into the plane bathroom and passed out locked in the bathroom for the remainder of the flight.”

Depp’s attorney, Adam Waldman, refuted these claims and said there is plenty of evidence that proves Heard’s allegations are false.

He claimed there is evidence that includes at least 87 surveillance videos and 19 eyewitness statements that show Heard committed perjury when seeking out a restraining order for what he calls a “battering hoax” in May of 2016.

Waldman said they will seek consequences for Heard’s claim.

Heard also described an encounter in March of 2015, where Depp had an ecstasy bender prior to a fight between the two. She claimed he choked and hit her, pushed her to the ground and spat in her face.

In another altercation from December of 2015, it was noted that Depp threw a decanter at Heard, slapped her, and dragged her by the hair through several rooms of the house.

Heard denied ever attacking Depp except in moments of self-defense.

Waldman claimed he is currently in the process of interviewing women alleging to be victims of Heard, and cited a public attack on Tasya van Rhee as evidence. The attorney accused Heard of lying about the details of her arrest from that confrontation.

Sources told The Blast that Depp’s team is planning to submit depositions from the divorce where Heard admits to instances of assaulting Depp.