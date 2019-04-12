First Oprah, Now Gayle King Says Meghan Markle Is Being Treated Unfairly By The Media

Meghan Markle fans were glad when one of the most powerful voices in entertainment spoke up recently to defend the duchess. Oprah stepped up to the plate to discuss her take on the media coverage, according to USA Today.

“I feel that if people really knew her, they would know that she is not only everything we perceive of her as being graceful and dynamic in holding that position, but she just has a wonderful, warm, giving, loving heart. I see all the crazy press around her and I think it’s very unfair.”

And while Oprah didn’t specify exactly what’s “crazy” about the media coverage, there’s plenty that she could have been pointing to. For one, there’s been a lot of rumors about a supposed feud between Meghan and Kate Middleton.

But when it came to the duchess’ pregnancy, none of her fans could have expected the huge backlash after Meghan was photographed cradling her stomach.

With all that being said, it turns out that Oprah isn’t the only one that wanted to let their opinions be known about the media. Gayle King stepped in, echoing Oprah’s opinions, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t think she’s being treated fairly, I don’t. I think she is sweet, she is loving, she is kind. She’s extremely generous with her time and her spirit, and I wish we heard more about that.”

King also added that she thinks the royal couple will be fine in the long run. She also expressed her excitement for the royal baby.

Gayle also took time to address the news that Meghan and Harry aren’t going to be taking the traditional route after birth. While Princess Diana and Kate Middleton gave the media an opportunity to take photos of the baby hours after their children were born, Meghan isn’t going to be doing the same.

Before the announcement, The Sun predicted that Markle wouldn’t be making a public appearance right after giving birth due to her feminist values.

"I've never seen anything like this at a baby shower."@GayleKing says guests made flower arrangements at Meghan Markle's baby shower that @RepeatRoses donated to different charities. "It just speaks to who she is." ???????? pic.twitter.com/IlCpZ6ZpeZ — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 21, 2019

Even so, King focused instead on the royal couple’s ability to live their lives deviating from traditions.

“Nothing about their relationship is traditional, and I think that’s a great thing,” she added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the couple continues to walk their own path in their relationship. This will be especially evident in the way they choose to raise their first child. But for now, we’ll all have to patiently wait for the official baby announcement.