Angelina Jolie Reportedly Wants Brad Back, Despite Divorce Battle

It has been nearly two-and-a-half years since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in a surprise move that ignited gossip columns. However, The Sun reports that a source close to the couple claims that the Tomb Raider actress regrets the drastic decision.

“Angelina has made it clear to Brad that she wants to be back in a relationship with him. She would like them to be a family again and doesn’t seem capable of moving on. That’s why she is making it so difficult for Brad with every detail of their divorce.”

The divorce has indeed been difficult. In her September 20 filing, Jolie requested full custody of their six children, Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, and Knox. This was the first gauntlet in a long and bitter process.

Jolie’s reason for asking for full custody soon emerged as rumors of Brad engaging in a drunken altercation hit the tabloids in October. Both the FBI and Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services investigated the claims, ultimately clearing Pitt.

In December, Angelina released documents publicly that requested that Brad go through mandatory drug testing. Brad’s lawyers unsuccessfully tried to get a judge to seal the documents, though they were successful in getting Jolie to agree to keep future documents private in January, 2017.

Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

The divorce was accordingly kept private, until August of 2018, when the bad blood could not be contained and Angelina accused Brad of not paying “meaningful” child support.

Brad responded with the claim that he had paid more than $1.3 million in therapy, travel expenses, and other costs. He also alleged that he gave Jolie a loan for around $8 million to buy a house in England.

In February, the former power couple was seen leaving a Los Angeles divorce lawyer’s office, leading many tabloids to believe that the split was almost complete.

However, The Sun’s source claims that any hope Angelina has of reconciliation are futile.

“Brad has consistently kept his mouth shut because all he cares about is his kids. Angelina is making it horrendous for him and drawing out the process, but it’s not going to make him consider going back. He just wants it all settled — in reality, this could have been over a year ago — but she won’t let go.”

Brad and Angelina famously met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, when the former was still married to American TV star Jennifer Aniston. Brad ended up leaving Aniston for Jolie, and the two became a global brand as “Brangelina.” The couple was together for 11 years, and married for two.