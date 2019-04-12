Watch Leicester City Vs. Newcastle United Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Premier League Friday Game Online

Two former Liverpool managers square off in the English Premier League weekend opener on Friday, as Leicester City hosts Newcastle United.

Two former Liverpool managers meet again when Newcastle United and Rafa Benitez travel to King Power Stadium to take on red-hot Leicester City in the weekend’s English Premier League opener. Leicester City have won four matches in a row under new manager Brendan Rodgers, who made his return to the Premier League in late February after three years managing iconic Glasgow club Celtic in the Scottish league. And with the winning streak, according to Yahoo! Sports, Rodgers has the 2015-2016 champions aiming to solidify a respectable seventh place finish, while Benitez and his Newcastle side aim to shorten up their position in the top flight, with only seven points separating them from relegation, in the match that will live stream from Leicester.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Friday’s Leicester City vs. Newcastle United Premier League clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time on Friday, April 12, at the 41,631-seat Stamford Bridge in London, England.

In Italy and across central Europe, kickoff will take place at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. ET, noon PT. In India, the Foxes vs. Magpies match starts at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, April 13, India Standard Time.

Rodgers will have a full-strength squad to select from, with Jonny Evans returning from a hip injury, and England international star Harry Maguire back from paternity leave, according to the BBC. Talisman Jamie Vardy is also marked as available, even as he battles slight groin pull.

A win for Newcastle would mark the first time the Magpies have defeated Leicester City in two straight away matches since 1959. But the Foxes have won six of their last seven against their Tyneside opponents, in all competitions.

Brendan Rogers (l) and Rafa Benitez (r) who have both previously managed Liverpool meet again on Friday. Michael Regan / Getty Images

To watch the Leicester City vs. Newcastle United English Premier League match live stream online from King Power, access the streaming video provided by NBC Sports Live Extra, or by downloading the NBC Sports Live Extra app. The NBC service also streams on live set-top streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, and the Amazon Fire TV, allowing fans to watch the Leicester-Newcastle clash streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a way to watch the teams face off live online for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch Friday’s English Premier League showdown live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go Extra will carry the live stream, while in Italy, Sky Go Italia will live stream the game. In Canada, fans can watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, HotStar has the live stream rights to all English Premier League matches.

Most Caribbean countries will be able to access a live stream though Flow Sports and the Flow Sports app, while throughout Africa, Super Sport has the live stream of Leicester City vs. Newcastle United. A list of live stream sources in numerous other countries around the world is available on Live Soccer TV.

A live audio stream of Foxes-Magpies will be available internationally through Talk Sport Radio.