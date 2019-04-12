Season 5 Of ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Will Get Nuclear Zombies

Will Morgan's group have to face a nuclear threat in Season 5?

As fans anticipate the Season 5 premiere of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, a new threat has been hinted at: nuclear zombies. That means the group must struggle against not only the threat of the undead, but also the potential effects of radiation as well.

In the latest trailer for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, fans noticed a sign that warned of a high radiation area, which means that they are already anticipating the threat of the undead blended together with the danger of radiation.

According to Comic Book, Fear‘s showrunners, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, have also hinted at the dangers of a nuclear threat mixed in with the infected.

“There may have been some nuclear signs,” Chambliss said after the Season 5 trailer was revealed at the recent WonderCon event.

“You did see that nuclear sign, and they may come up against a walker threat that is unlike any they’ve ever seen,” Goldberg added.

“And a walker threat that might be able to hurt them beyond just a bite. So perhaps some of the most dangerous walkers they’ve faced yet.”

The showrunners were then questioned as to what the major threat will be in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead: walkers, people, or location. Chambliss implied that all three would be the major threats as the group sought to help others in the post-apocalyptic world.

“They find themselves in a strange place with some kind of mysterious things going on around them,” Chambliss also noted.

Digital Spy also notes that the recently released synopsis for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead also hints at the potential nuclear storyline.

“Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears,” the synopsis reads.

“It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.”

As Comic Book points out, this is not the first time that toxic walkers have appeared in the Walking Dead universe. King Ezekiel’s (Khary Payton) tiger, Shiva, was seen attacking a group of walkers that were positioned in a waterway that had toxic sludge seeping into it.

However, the show’s creator, Robert Kirkman, later suggested the toxic substance was likely paint thinner and was added because they like to show off creative ways in which a body can decompose on the show.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on June 2 at 9 p.m.