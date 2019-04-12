Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Red Bikini

Anastasiya Kvitko, also known as the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” knows how to keep her legion of Instagram fans coming back. On Thursday, the 24-year-old glamour model took to the popular social media platform to share a sweltering snapshot of herself in a bright red two-piece bikini that puts her extreme hourglass figure on full display.

In the photo, the Russian model is leaning against an off-white wall as she rocks a two-piece that consists of a straight-cut top with thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders, helping accentuate and draw attention to her voluptuous upper body. In addition, the top has a lower strap that cuts across her chest, creating a cutout that exposes quite a bit of underboob. She teamed it with a pair of barely there bottoms whose side straps sit high on Kvitko’s frame, showcasing her full hips and strong thighs, which contrast with her tiny waist. According to the tag she included with her post, the bikini she is rocking is by Fashion Nova.

She accessorized her look with a few silver bracelets on her right arm and nothing else. The Kaliningrad native is posing with one leg in front of the other, which further flatters her figure, while taking one hand to her head as the other one rests by her waist, near her hip.

Kvitko is wearing her brunette hair in a relaxed middle part and down as its straight strands cascade down over her right shoulder and onto her chest. She is wearing some eyeliner on her upper lid, as well as some mascara that gives her eyes depth, while gloss adds extra plumpness to her lips.

The post, which she shared with her impressive 9.7 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 141,000 likes and over 1,800 comments within just a few hours of having been posted, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to compliment her figure and engage with the model in a host of languages, particularly English and her native Russian.

“Red looks so good on you,” one user wrote.

“Stunningly beautiful,” another chimed in, paired with fire and heart eyes emoji.

Though he was been dubbed the Russian Kim Kardashian, she has previously said she dislikes the comparison because she believes her bottom is better looking that Kim K’s, as The Daily Mail has noted.

“I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her — she is far behind me,” she is quoted as saying.