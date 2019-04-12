‘RHONJ’ Star Caroline Manzo Flaunts Her Incredible Weight Loss And Plastic Surgery

Caroline Manzo looks like she has gone back in time after dropping 20 pounds and getting a facelift. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke to Hollywood Life about her life-changing few months and what’s in store.

Manzo appeared on her son’s podcast, Dear Albie, where she spilled the beans on her weight challenges after her show Manzo’d With Children ended in 2017.

“Once you go 100 mph, 1,000 mph, and then you stop, you do nothing, it’s kind of like a head trip for you. Then, of course, Marchesa, our granddaughter, was born and I became one of the primary caretakers while Vito and Lauren are at work, and I have the baby three days a week,” Caroline said.

At that point, she says that her world shrank as she stayed in the house all day with the new baby.

“With that, my age, I’m going to be 58 in August, those things start to play on your mind a little bit. I started to gain weight in the past year, probably the heaviest I’ve been in my life,” she added.

So she decided to get healthy and take charge of her appearance. She said that she realized she was heading into a bad place from a mental health perspective and she wanted to take control of her situation. The best way to do that, she says, was to tackle her weight issues.

She cut out soda, meat, and carbohydrates. After she started losing weight, she realized that she was getting loose skin on her neck and it “freaked” her out.

So she went to Dr. Robert Zubowski who is based in her home state of New Jersey. He told that the skin on her neck had lost its elasticity with age and the best option was to do a facelift. Clearly, it paid off.

Caroline Manzo spent some time with her pals Ali Landry and Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan this week and you can really see how different the reality star looks these days. The trio is currently working on a new project called The Balancing Act, which is set to air on Lifetime. The high-energy morning show that will cover everything from fashion and beauty to health and family.

Farahan posted an image of the 57-year-old, and you can really tell how all of Manzo’s hard work has paid off. The star is looking slimmer and younger than ever.

She says that her new look has changed her whole outlook on life.