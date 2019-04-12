Australian Model Jessica Hart Flaunts Model Figure In One-Piece White Swimsuit

Australian model Jessica Hart is well-known among her fans and followers for posting racy pics all the time. And following her pic-posting ritual, she took to her Instagram page and treated her fans to a risque new photograph, wherein she was featured showing off her beautiful figure in a one-piece swimsuit.

In the snap, the 32-year-old model flaunted her enviable cleavage as well as a glimpse of her well-toned thighs — a move which immediately heated up her Instagram page. She loosely wrapped a white cape around her shoulders and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In terms of her aesthetics, Jessica let her hair down, opted for a purple shade of lipstick which accentuated her lips, and she filled her eyes with lots of eyeliner to keep it sexy. In terms of her accessories, Jess opted for a delicate gold pendant which drew viewers’ attention towards her beautiful décolletage.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture amassed close to 3000 likes and fans drooled over the model’s sexiness in the comments section, calling her “sweet,” “sexy,” “absolutely stunning,” “simply amazing” and “beautiful babes.”

Praising the picture, one fan pointed out that the pic is great and said the following.

“And that folks is the difference between an Instagram model and a superstar!” Another one said that Jess looks fantastic in the snap.

Last week, Jess sent a wave of excitement among her fans by posting a bra-and-panty pic through which she flaunted her amazing figure. Wearing a grey push-up bra that allowed her to flaunt her cleavage and a pair of skimpy pink underwear, the model let her hair down and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sultry pose.

It became an instant hit among her fans, who showered the model with compliments and called her the “sexiest woman alive.” Per the caption, the picture was captured while she was modelling for some sneakers.

Although Jess — who is a former Victoria’s Secret model — still has a long way to go when it comes to social media popularity, she has worked with some very well-known brands throughout her career.

In an interview with Rose Inc., where she was asked about the most valuable thing that she has learned over her career, Jess revealed that learning to hold one’s identity through it all is a hard thing and that it leaves one confused as to who one is.