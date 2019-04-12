Is Maci Bookout Pregnant? New Rumors Surface About ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star On Instagram

What prompted the latest round of rumors?

Maci Bookout is once again facing rumors of a pregnancy.

Following last month’s set of baby bump rumors, Radar Online has revealed that the Teen Mom OG cast member has convinced many of her fans and followers that she is sporting a baby bump after sharing a photo in which she was seen in a tight black shirt and jean shorts.

According to the outlet’s April 11 report, Bookout also got fans talking after sharing a video on her TTM Lifestyle page in which she is seen with what appears to be a very curvy midsection as she stands near husband Taylor McKinney. In the short clip, Bookout was wearing a red shirt.

Although some angles have seemed to make it look as if Bookout is pregnant in the past, her red shirt in the recent video appears to be very tight around the area in which her apparent baby bump is seen. However, when it comes to a pregnancy, that doesn’t seem too likely. After all, Radar Online revealed the mother of three was drinking a beer while seen in the red shirt.

“Maci totally looks pregnant,” one person suspected.

In the comments section of Bookout’s latest image, which featured her in a black shirt, one person said she was sporting a “mom bod” as pregnancy rumors began swirling.

As the report continued, the outlet mentioned that Bookout has a history of photoshopping her photos in an effort to hide a past pregnancy, and when it comes to the beer, the drink didn’t deter her fans from thinking she is with child.

Bookout is currently mom to three children, including Bentley, 10; Jayde Carter, 3; and Maverick Reed, 2. She also conceived a fourth child in 2017 but tragically lost the baby to miscarriage a short time later. Bookout shares her oldest son Bentley with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards and her two youngest kids with husband McKinney.

Following last month’s round of pregnancy rumors, a source spoke to Hollywood Life and said Bookout was “laughing off” the false reports.

“She and Taylor [McKinney] have talked about having more children. After some of the challenges they have had, it would be a delightful surprise to be carrying again. But because of [Maci’s] challenges and history, she would wait until she was far along before making any announcements,” the insider explained.

To see more of Bookout, McKinney, and their co-stars, tune into the new season of Teen Mom OG when the show returns to MTV later this year.