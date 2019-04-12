Niykee Heaton Dons Nothing Under Completely See-Through Tights On Instagram

Niykee Heaton is heating up Instagram with her most recent post. Earlier this week, the singer and model took to the social media platform to share a sultry post of herself in a sheer pair of tights that leave almost nothing to the imagination.

In the photos in question, the 24-year-old singer is seen donning a pair of black leggings that are completely see-through, showing that she is not wearing anything underneath. Heaton is posing with her back to the camera, putting her booty front and center. She teamed her naked tights with a pair of thigh-high leather boots and an equally fitting black top that helps accentuate her hourglass figure, particularly her itty bitty waist, which contrasts with her full derriere and strong thighs.

Heaton posed for the shot in front of the doors of an elevator. The grainy quality of the photos suggest that this is an impromptu shoot rather than a professional one. Heaton is wearing her blonde hair with her signature bangs and down in perfectly straight strands that cascade down all the way to her waist.

Heaton appears to be wearing a light shade of pink on her lips and a little black eyeliner on her upper lid, giving her eyes a touch of extra depth.

The post, which she shared with her 2.9 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 110,000 likes and over 800 comments within about a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the singer took to the comments section to praise her body by leaving flirty and flattering messages about her.

“This is what a 10 looks like,” one user wrote.

“Wow i could look at you forever babygirl,” another one chimed in.

As she often does, Heaton used her post to encourage her followers to go to her website, NATURYL by NBK, which she launched in 2015. As Complex detailed in 2015, Heaton rocketed to fame when her acoustic cover of Chief Keef’s “Love Sosa,” which was filmed in her childhood bedroom, found its way to WorldStar where it was viewed more than 1 million times.

Loading...

In her interview with the magazine, she said she had always been an “ugly duckling” and only started sharing photos online because she started feeling more confident in her own skin.

“I’ll be walking around in my bikini for three days and I’ll take some photos, because that’s what I’m doing. I never plan it. It just happens, and it always works out well,” she told of the methodology behind her posts.