Alexina Graham Wears Nothing Underneath A Black Suit In New Instagram Snap

Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham is on a pic-posting spree these days. The 29-year-old model recently took to her Instagram account and shared a new racy pic with her followers wherein she was featured wearing a black suit with high heels.

But to spice things up, she ditched her bra and flashed a glimpse of her perky breasts through the wide, v-necking of her blazer — a move which instantly titillated her fans and set pulses racing. In terms of her aesthetics, Alexina let her hair down but since the pic was monochromatic, it couldn’t be ascertained whether she wore makeup or not.

Within an hour of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 5,500 likes and several comments on her pic which shows that the stunning redhead is gradually gaining popularity on social media.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in New York and in the caption, she referred to herself as a bond girl.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that he is in love with the model, while another one said that she is his favorite redhead. Other fans showered her with various complimentary comments, including “pure perfection,” “damn, those legs,” “beyond elegant,” and “stunning angel,” and “extremely beautiful.”

Prior to posting the said snap, Alexina shared a few workout pictures with her fans wherein she was featured wearing a printed sports bra with matching pants as she performed some stretch exercises and in the process, she exposed her insane abs as well as her long, sexy legs. Alexina also opted for a completely makeup-free look and fans loved her for exuding so much confidence. In the caption, she informed her fans that she was performing some booty exercises as it was her “hump day.”

Per the caption of the snap, the picture was captured in a Manhattan gym and she also introduced her gym instructor to her fans. As of the writing of this piece, the picture racked up more than 17,000 likes and close to a hundred comments wherein fans praised the model for her amazingly-fit figure.

One fan asked Alexina to share her workout routine with the viewers so that they can take inspiration from the model, while another fan said that she is in love with the model’s leggings.

According to an article by Russh Magazine, Alexina revealed that the secret to her fitness comes from her grandma, who told her to always keep moving and exercise on a regular basis.