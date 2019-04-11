Swedish Model Elsa Hosk Stuns In A See-Through White Bralette In Newest Snap

When it comes to posting skin-baring pictures on Instagram, Elsa Hosk never hesitates to send a wave of excitement among her 5.2 million fans.

And although she posts a lot of nude and near-nude snaps on her page, she exactly knows how to tease her fans by exposing a little and leaving the rest to the imagination. That’s exactly what she did in her newest snap wherein she was featured wearing a see-through white lace bralette which allowed her to flaunt her cleavage and well-toned arms.

She also donned a pair of white shorts which allowed her to show off her long, sexy legs. Elsa loosely wrapped a white shirt around her shoulders while she finished off her look with a pair of white sneakers.

In terms of her aesthetics, the 30-year-old model opted for an almost makeup-free look which fans immediately fell in love with. She tied her hair into a messy bun and sat on a white chair, next to a green plant, to strike a pose for the picture.

Per the caption, Elsa’s picture was captured in Palm Springs, California. As of the writing of this piece, the picture in question amassed more than 94,000 likes and close to 400 comments which shows how popular the model is and fans eagerly wait for her to post new pictures.

Commenting on the picture, one of her fans wrote that Elsa is the epitome of perfection and no matter what she wears, she always ends up looking gorgeous. Another fan agreed and said that she looks good in all types of clothes because she was born to be a top model.

While most of the comments on her picture were complimentary in nature, one fan wrote that Elsa’s legs are too skinny and she should put on some weight. In response to the comments, an angry fan came to Elsa’s support and wrote the following.

“Dear hater, let the girl live in peace. Thanks.”

The comment was liked by several fans to show support for Elsa and to denounce the hateful comment.

Elsa also posted a series of Instagram Stories wherein she provided an up-close look at the Victoria’s Secret bralette. In the caption, she wrote that she is in love with the undergarment. Fans, however, were more interested in her well-toned body.

According to an article by Marie Claire, Elsa was a professional basketball player before becoming a model, which explains why she is so tall and sexy. The article further detailed that Elsa loves boxing and tries to mix it up with other types of workouts as much as she can.