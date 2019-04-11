Guess Girl Bri Teresi Dons Super Short Crop Top That Reveals Just About Everything

Bri Teresi is just 23-years-old, but she already made a name for herself and amassed a substantial Instagram following partly thanks to her enviable figure, which she isn’t shy to show off. Earlier this week, the California model took to the popular social media platform to share a rather revealing photo of herself in a minuscule crop top that leaves almost nothing to the imagination.

In the snapshot in question, the Guess model is rocking a tiny white top by the famous brand featuring the logo “Guess Jeans” across the chest above a star while letters for “Los Angeles, California” appear just below it. The black-and-white shot shows Teresi seated in a rustic wooden chair with her legs up and ankles crossed in front of a her, in a playful yet sexy pose.

Her crop top is lifted all the way up to her mid-chest, exposing quite a bit of underboob. She teamed her sultry top with a pair of high-rise jean shorts that sit just above her bellybutton, helping showcase her incredibly toned abs. The former Maxim cover girl is looking at the camera while she touches her hair with one of her hands. She is smiling bright and big at the onlooker as she uses her other hand to hold her front leg, in a relaxed and candid way.

Teresi is wearing her blonde tresses down and swept to the side in a dramatic style, as they cascade over her shoulders and onto her right side. While the brightness of the photo makes it hard to say for sure, she appears to be wearing black mascara for the shot.

The post, which Teresi shared with her 529,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 18,000 likes and over 255 comments within a few days of having been posted. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for the model.

“Love the smile,” one user wrote, paired with a heart eyes emoji.

“What a sexy shot,” another one chimed in.

Teresi told Maxim for the accompanying cover interview in February 2017 that she is a highly driven person who is set on achieving her goals, while maintaining her free-spirited side alive at all times.

“I’m super active and am always looking for adventure. I love to hike and trail run. I’m constantly listening to podcasts and reading to keep my mind sharp,” she told the magazine at the time.