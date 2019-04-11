Birthday Girl Alessandra Ambrosio Celebrates With Pink Lingerie And Cake On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angels always seem most popular in pink. Proving that pastel-shaded lingerie still works at 38-years-old, Alessandra Ambrosio is celebrating her special day with everyone’s favorite: cake (and all things pink).

On April 11, the Brazilian supermodel took to Instagram for a special update. A white-frosted, pink-spotted birthday cake is the picture’s foreground. Candles on it are lit, but eyes are likely on the lingerie-clad girl hovering above. Alessandra is looking down at the cake with an element of surprise. Her left hand is lighting one of the cake’s candles, but fans will likely argue that Ambrosio herself is the shining element. Wearing nothing but a pale pink bra and panties, Alessandra is looking tan, fit, and fabulous.

Of course, there’s a slight twist. As the caption suggests, the photo is a throwback.

“real angel happy birthday Ale,” the caption reads.

It doesn’t look like fans are too fussed when the picture dates back to, “19 anos?”

One fan jokingly suggests that Alessandra is still in her teens. Pushing 40-years-old, Alessandra is far from taking her foot off the brake. As booked now as she was at 19-years-old, Alessandra continues to conquer the modeling world. She is nothing short of an icon.

Runways aren’t where it ends for Alessandra, though. Her IMDB page honors roles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and a How I Met Your Mother cameo. For the most part, this bronzed beauty remains known for her Amazonian limbs, sensational curves, and striking features. As to modeling bikinis, clearly, Alessandra is a natural.

The April 11 pink theme comes as fitting. Ambrosio was the first model to front Victoria’s Secret’s PINK line. She also happens to suit the color particularly well. For a model whose career started at the age of 12, this girl is the ultimate pro. Alessandra has walked the runway for Chanel, Prada, Christian Dior, and Ralph Lauren; countless other designers form Alessandra’s impressive catwalk and campaign resume.

High fashion comes with a short shelf life. Models are generally considered at their peak in their late teens to mid-20s. Keeping up with the competition is tough. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are both in their prime. So is Emily Ratajkowski. For a select few, sticking it out into their 30s is an option. It does require looking as good at 38-years-old as you did at 18-years-old, though.

Given Alessandra’s recent pictures, this girl clearly has what it takes. Her April 11 post racked up over 121,000 likes within an hour of being posted.