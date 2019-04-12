Kim Kardashian Gives A Tour Of Her Stunning Hidden Hills Mansion—And Kanye And The Kids Crash The Interview

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star shows off her spacious home for Vogue's '73 Questions.'

Kim Kardashian is giving fans a rare peek into the unique California home she shares with husband Kanye West and their three kids. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is expecting a fourth child (a boy, who her son, Saint, wants to name Sainty II) next month, opened up her doors for Vogue’s 73 Questions. And while the soon-to-be-born baby boy’s nursery still isn’t ready, the rest of the house has been perfectly designed by Kanye and interior designer Axel Vervoordt.

In the Vogue video, Kim shows off the family’s home, located in the gated Hidden Hills community in Calabasas. Kim describes the house as a “minimal monastery,” which is an accurate description of the nearly all-white home with walls of windows and few furnishings.

Early in the video, Kim takes the cameras into a spacious bedroom—and Kanye and the kids crash the interview. The room boasts a huge all-white bed that Kim’s famous husband and their kids North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 15 months, are playing on. The kids steal the show when Kim is asked about their favorite TV shows—Saint is into Paw Patrol while North likes Bill Nye, the Science Guy.

“I want to meet him,” the five-year-old says of the TV science whiz.

When Kanye is asked when he knew Kim was “the one,” the rapper admits he fell for his future wife when he saw her in a paparazzi pic with Paris Hilton. As for his biggest pet peeve about Kim, the Kimoji CEO chimes in to say it’s that she can be “bratty sometimes.”

As she tours the living room, Kim points out a grand unbleached Steinway but admits she stopped taking piano lessons.

The kitchen features whitewashed hardwoods, open shelving, an impossibly large island, a huge row of stainless steel appliances, and a pillow-filled window seat.

An Instagram post by Vogue describes Kim Kardashian’s home as “a cathedral of warm, Belgian minimalism.” The home’s staff kitchen is the famous family’s favorite hangout while the show kitchen features “an island as big as a dance floor and a breakfast nook that comfortably seats 20.” The magazine also describes Kim’s bedroom as “the size of an airplane hangar” with “an adjoining bathroom offers a shower big enough for a basketball team and a wall of glass that looks out into a kind of junglescape.”

During the all-important 73 questions asked by Vogue interviewer Joe Sabia, Kim Kardashian admits that one thing she never thought she’d do is go to law school. The reality star also revealed she wishes people would stop talking about her butt.

You can see Kim Kardashian’s Vogue house tour below.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday, Apr. 21 at 9 p.m. on E!