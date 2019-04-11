Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Turns Heads As She Frolics On Beach In Barely There Red Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio definitely knows how to make waves at the beach.

Earlier today, the Victoria’s Secret model was spotted on a beachside shoot in Santa Monica, California, where she was strutting her stuff on the beach and modeling bikinis. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the 38-year-old showing off her amazing body in a few different bikinis — including a sexy red one that leaves very little to the imagination.

In one of the snapshots, Ambrosio sports an itty bitty red bikini that shows off all of her stunning curves while the model spills out of the bandeau bikini top. It’s the same story on the bottom of the suit, as Alessandra wears a pair of tiny bottoms that tie on the side with only very thin strings.

The brown-haired beauty wears her dark locks down and slightly curled while sporting a simple necklace, as well as a sheer white pullover in a few of the snapshots. Another photo shows the Brazilian-born beauty in a skimpy brown bikini top that she almost spills out of.

On the bottom of this particular outfit, the model sports a sheer red maxi skirt that flows in the wind. Once again, this outfit shows Ambrosio’s toned abs and arms in the image. It is unclear if Ambrosio was modeling the bikinis for her swimwear line or for another, but the photos are sure to get some customers in the door.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, the gorgeous model was seen rocking a suit from her line, GAL Floripa. In the sexy snapshot that was posted to her account, Ambrosio lays in the sand as she strikes a killer pose. She leaves her butt and feet on the ground, as well as her head, but bends her torso so it hangs in the air.

Once again, the model’s amazing abs, legs, and arms are fully on display in the image and she proves why she is one of the most popular models on the planet. The teeny white bikini that she is rocking leaves little to the imagination with stringed sides and a ruffled top. It comes as no surprise that her legion of followers went crazy of the image, giving it a ton of accolades with over 88,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments.

On her swimwear site, Ambrosio has a number of different suits for sale ranging from one pieces to bikinis.