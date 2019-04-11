Alanna Arrington Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Transparent Black Ensemble

Victoria’s Secret model Alanna Arrington is becoming more and more famous on Instagram — thanks to her risque snaps that she shares with her fans and followers quite often. The model recently took to her page and stunned her fans with a new picture which left nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In the sultry snap, Alanna could be seen wearing a transparent black dress which she paired with black underwear, and as she ditched her bra, she put her pierced nipples on full display to titillate her legions of ardent admirers.

In terms of her aesthetics, Alanna gelled her hair into a sleek bun and opted for a maroon shade of lipstick and matching eye shadow to keep it glamorous. To pose for the snap, she placed one of her hands behind her neck and the other one behind her waist while staring straight into the camera. In the second snap — which was a full length one — Alanna stared into the camera while placing both her hands on her waist.

As of the writing of this piece, the picture in question racked up more than 19,000 likes and 156 comments wherein fans and followers drooled over the model’s sexiness. Commenting on the pic, one fan asked Alanna to “free the nipple,” while a female fan said that after seeing Alanna’s pierced nipple, she wants to get one too. Another fan said that Alanna is his favorite model and because she is absolutely stunning.

Alanna was recently featured on the cover of Issue magazine and since it was an exciting moment for the model, she shared several pictures from the photo shoot with her fans. In one of the snaps, Alanna could be seen wearing a sleeveless top which she left half unbuttoned to expose her taut stomach while the low-cut neck line allowed the model to flaunt her cleavage.

In the second picture, Alanna could be seen donning a transparent black dress through which she flashed her black push-up bra to tease her fans. The pictures racked up more than 11,000 likes and fans congratulated the 20-year-old model for being the cover girl of the magazine. Others, per usual, showered her with compliments and posted various emojis to express their admiration.

According to an article by Vogue, Alanna is very fond of her experience with Victoria’s Secret because she can be herself on the runway.